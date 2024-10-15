ADCMC showcases range of innovative digital initiatives at GITEX Global 2024

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, UAE, October 14, 2024:

The Emergency, Crises and Disaster Management Centre - Abu Dhabi (ADCMC) is participating in the 44th edition of the prominent GITEX Global 2024, which is being held in Dubai and will run until October 18, 2024. ACDMC’s participation as part of the Abu Dhabi Government Pavilion under the theme ‘Towards a Leading AI-Driven Government’ aligns with the Centre’s efforts to promote innovation and technology in the field of emergency and crisis management.

The centre is showcasing a wide array of digital initiatives, including the ‘Crisis Management Platform’, which has been designed to improve operational efficiency by leveraging data analysis and enables effective decision-making. It is further highlighting its state-of-the-art crises management strategies and plans that aimed at empowering Abu Dhabi to mitigate future challenges effectively. Furthermore, the ‘Crisis Management Platform’ serves as an innovative tool to enhance and coordinate response during times if emergencies. It helps in prevention, preparation, response and recoveries by utilising real-time data analysis technology. It further enhances cooperation between stakeholders and enables expedited decision-making in times of crisis.

His Excellency Matar Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi highlighted the significance of the centre’s participation in local and global events, which is a testament to its commitment to strengthening cooperation with stakeholders and key entities. It further reflects its belief in the importance of combined efforts and joint initiatives and projects, which focus on preparedness in dealing with crises and responding to disasters and emergencies.

His Excellency emphasised the centre’s commitment to participating in these events, as they offer valuable platforms for sharing knowledge and expertise. These events help promote the centre’s strategy to enhance Abu Dhabi’s preparedness in addressing future challenges, while prioritising the safety and well-being of the community.

Furthermore, His Excellency highlighted the crucial role of data analysis in enhancing emergency and crisis management system. By enabling precise risk mapping and proactive impact assessments, data analysis equips decision-makers with reliable information for expedited and informed decision-making. It further reinforces crisis response strategies by offering a comprehensive and objective view of potential challenges. He emphasised the centre’s dedication to utilising and analysing data through the creation of a cutting-edge data centre, which serves as a central hub for collecting information from stakeholders. Additionally, the Analytics\Operations Centre was established to support and streamline data-driven processes.

ADCMC is keen to develop its internal capabilities by hosting joint training sessions with various government entities and incorporating latest technological innovations such as artificial intelligence and big data analysis in emergency management. These solutions are designed to enhance decision-making and improve crisis coordination response. The Centre is further dedicated to developing comprehensive plans to ensure expedited and effective responses to potential risks, reflecting Abu Dhabi’s commitment to enhancing security, safety and readiness for future challenges.

The Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi pioneers in the application of crisis management strategies. By setting higher benchmarks and periodically updating its plans, it aims to achieve the highest level of preparedness, along with efficient crisis response, further positioning Abu Dhabi as a leading global example in crisis response.





