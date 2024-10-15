Kuehn Law Encourages PRMW, FBMS, EVRI, And LBPH Investors To Contact Law Firm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the of these companies.



Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:



Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW )

Click to Learn More



Primo Water Corporation Inc. has agreed to merge with an affiliate of BlueTriton Brands, Inc. The agreement stipulates that shareholders of Primo and holders of incentive equity are expected to own 43% of the fully diluted shares of the combined company.

The First

Bancshares, Inc. (N YSE : FBMS )

Click to Learn More

The First Bancshares, Inc. has agreed to a merger with Renasant Corporation for 1.00 shares of Renasant common stock for each share of First Bancshares commons stock.

Everi Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EVRI ) Click to Learn More

Everi Holdings, Inc.

has entered into a definitive agreement with International Game Technology PLC's Global Gaming and PlayDigital businesses. Once the proposed transaction is completed, Everi shareholders are anticipated to own about 46% of the shares in the merge company.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

(N ASDAQ: LBPH ) Click to Learn More

Longboard Pharmaceuticals is set to merge with H. Lundbeck A/S for $60.00 per share in cash.

Why Your Participation Matters:

SHAREHOLDER CASES: ADDRESSING THE INJUSTICE

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets.

Your investment. Your voice. Your future

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact the Firm at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients.

Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive.

For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moon K. Young

Chief of Operations

Kuehn Law, PLLC

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

[email protected]

(833) 672-0814

SOURCE Kuehn Law, PLLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED