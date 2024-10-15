Apprio Announces Smart Solution To Pro-Actively Reduce Claim Denials

WASHINGTON, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apprio, a leading provider of specialized healthcare and automation solutions, announces its latest offering to help healthcare providers minimize claim denials.



Apprio IDP - Intelligent Denial PreventionTM - leverages Apprio's suite of automation and AI tools to streamline the claims lifecycle. The solution helps identify, analyze and eliminate or reduce denials, solving one of toughest challenges for providers and payers today and improving their financial wellbeing.

“The healthcare financial ecosystem has too many challenges. Providers, payers, and patients are mired in delays, denials, and cumbersome claims processes,” said Kali Durgampudi, Apprio's CEO and president.“Applying our advanced technology and solutions to enhance the claims process and minimize denials helps reduce that burden and those costs.”

From 2022 to 2023, commercial care denials climbed 20.2 percent and Medicare Advantage denials grew 55.7 percent, according to a recent McKinsey study. Healthcare providers spend hundreds of thousands of hours and more than $40B annually fighting those denials, many of which result from inaccurate codes, missed deadlines, and other minor administrative errors.

Apprio IDPTM builds on Apprio's 20 years of proven success delivering end-to-end revenue cycle management automation solutions to hospitals and healthcare providers. It combines sophisticated automation and machine learning to optimize the claims process, ensure authorizations and accuracy, and reduce denials. The advanced tools even analyze current and past denials to identify gaps, understand deep patterns, and apply evidence-based models and automation.

“By modernizing and automating claims processes, healthcare providers save time and money, allowing them to focus more on patient care,” said Durgampudi.

About Apprio

Apprio provides specialized healthcare technology solutions and services for hospitals, health systems, and federal agencies. With the rigor of a large consultancy and the cost structure and client focus of a nimble partner, we deliver value by increasing revenue, reducing operational costs, and optimizing care delivery. Founded in 1998, Apprio has completed automation projects and technology implementations for America's largest federal healthcare agencies and more than 45 private hospitals.

