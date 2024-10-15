BLDUP Announces Expansion To Chicago Market, Bringing Cutting-Edge Real Estate Data & Insights To The Windy City

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLDUP, a leading data, and insights is thrilled to announce its expansion into the Chicago market. This move marks a significant step in BLDUP's mission to provide comprehensive, real-time data & analytics to developers, investors, contractors, and other key stakeholders across the U.S. real estate industry.



With a strong foundation in major markets such as Boston, New York, Washington DC, and Florida, BLDUP's entry into Chicago allows the platform to serve one of the most dynamic real estate landscapes in the market today. With momentum to go National, BLDUP stands to be a go-to source for the industry that's building the nation. Chicago, known for its architectural innovation, robust development pipeline, and thriving real estate community, presents a unique opportunity for BLDUP to enhance project transparency and collaboration and continue to meet the demands of BLDUP's growing customer base.

“BLDUP is a natural fit to help drive information efficiency to make the site plan and contractor selection process transparent and beneficial. Chicago aligns perfectly as we enter our next phase of growth in becoming the national go-to brand for real estate development & construction data,” said, Founder & CEO of BLDUP Noah Coughlin.“With its rich history of construction and a busy real estate market, Chicago developers and industry professionals will benefit immensely from the in-depth insights BLDUP offers. Our platform not only delivers data but empowers users to make informed decisions on projects, investments, and partnerships.”

What BLDUP Offers:



Real-Time Project Updates : Stay informed about new developments, construction milestones, and permit issuances as they happen.

Market Insights : Access detailed market trends, investment opportunities, and competitive analyses.

Community: The Network and Collaboration platform connects with top developers, contractors, and investors within the Chicago real estate marketplace and gain context that helps to make informed business decisions. Comprehensive Listings : Explore thousands of active projects, detailed with financials, timelines, and involved stakeholders.

BLDUP's presence in Chicago will equip local professionals with access to the latest opportunities and relationships, fostering greater market efficiency and encouraging broader collaboration across the industry. As the city experiences a surge in mixed-use developments, high-rise residential projects, and commercial real estate investments, BLDUP's platform will be an invaluable resource for market participants looking to stay ahead of trends and capitalize on new opportunities.

For more information on BLDUP's Chicago expansion and to schedule a demo, visit .To make a Chicago content suggestion, contact Jennifer Healey, ... , BLDUP's Chicago-based content creator.

About BLDUP: BLDUP is a first source dataset that focuses on the forward supply of new construction projects and developers. Its proprietary technology provides the real estate community with a unique connected data set that improves business decisions. For more information, visit BLDUP.com .

Media Contact:

Meghan Doherty

Chief Content Officer

...