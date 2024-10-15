The growing population is anticipated to exert pressure on agricultural productivity. These films are used to enhance the productivity and improve crop quality by minimizing soil erosion, providing nutrients, and suppressing weed growth. They are primarily made of polyethylene. Growing consumer disposable income coupled with the rising high-quality crops demand is anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast period.



Depleting arable land is expected to impact market growth positively over the next eight years. Protective films are placed over soil, covered over greenhouses and wrapped around fodder. Various benefits offered by agricultural films including reducing the risk of seed germination, decreasing soil compaction, raising soil temperature, providing nutrients, and protecting against UV rays. These advantages are expected to raise product demand in near future.

Agricultural films for green house dominated the global demand and accounted for 42.9% of total revenue in 2015. This trend is anticipated to continue over the forecast period on account of rising demand from emerging economies such as China and India.

Agricultural Films Market Report Highlights



LLDPE accounted for the largest market revenue share of 49.5% in 2023. LLDPE is extensively used in agriculture because it is readily accessible, inexpensive, has strong impact resistance, provides good electrical insulation, and exhibits outstanding chemical resistance.

Mulching segment accounted for the largest market revenue share of 44.3% in 2023. Mulching offers advantages such as suppressing weed growth, reducing water loss, controlling soil temperature, and supplementing crop health with ideal heat and water intake. Asia-Pacific agricultural films dominated the global market in 2023 due to the high population in countries such as China and India.

The leading players in the Agricultural Films market include:



RKW Group

Coveris

Rani Group

Groupe Barbier

Plastika Kritis

Industrial Development Company Sal

Polifilm

Sigma Plastics Group

ExxonMobil Corporation

Geminor The Grupo Armando Alvarez

Why should you buy this report?



Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market. Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:



Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve COVID-19's impact and how to sustain in these fast-evolving markets

Key Attributes