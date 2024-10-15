(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Films market Size, Share and Trends Analysis 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global agricultural films market is expected to reach USD 20.59 billion by 2030, growing at CAGR of 8.8% from 2024 to 2030.
The growing population is anticipated to exert pressure on agricultural productivity. These films are used to enhance the productivity and improve crop quality by minimizing soil erosion, providing nutrients, and suppressing weed growth. They are primarily made of polyethylene. Growing consumer disposable income coupled with the rising high-quality crops demand is anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast period.
Depleting arable land is expected to impact market growth positively over the next eight years. Protective films are placed over soil, covered over greenhouses and wrapped around fodder. Various benefits offered by agricultural films including reducing the risk of seed germination, decreasing soil compaction, raising soil temperature, providing nutrients, and protecting against UV rays. These advantages are expected to raise product demand in near future.
Agricultural films for green house dominated the global demand and accounted for 42.9% of total revenue in 2015. This trend is anticipated to continue over the forecast period on account of rising demand from emerging economies such as China and India.
Agricultural Films Market Report Highlights
LLDPE accounted for the largest market revenue share of 49.5% in 2023. LLDPE is extensively used in agriculture because it is readily accessible, inexpensive, has strong impact resistance, provides good electrical insulation, and exhibits outstanding chemical resistance. Mulching segment accounted for the largest market revenue share of 44.3% in 2023. Mulching offers advantages such as suppressing weed growth, reducing water loss, controlling soil temperature, and supplementing crop health with ideal heat and water intake. Asia-Pacific agricultural films dominated the global market in 2023 due to the high population in countries such as China and India.
The leading players in the Agricultural Films market include:
RKW Group Coveris Rani Group Groupe Barbier Plastika Kritis Industrial Development Company Sal Polifilm Sigma Plastics Group ExxonMobil Corporation Geminor The Grupo Armando Alvarez
Why should you buy this report?
Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments. Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide. Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market. Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.
This report addresses:
Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030 Growth opportunities and trend analyses Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment Competition strategy and market share analysis Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve COVID-19's impact and how to sustain in these fast-evolving markets
Key Attributes
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 100
| Forecast Period
| 2023-2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $11.45 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $20.59 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 8.8%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Agricultural Films Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook
3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects (USD Million) (Volume in Kilotons)
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.4. Agricultural Films Market Analysis Tools
Chapter 4. Agricultural Films Market: Raw Material Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Segment Dashboard
4.2. Agricultural Films Market: Raw Material Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2023 & 2030
4.3. LDPE
4.4. LLDPE
4.5. HDPE
4.6. EVA/EBA
4.7. Reclaims
4.8. Others (PVC, EVOH, etc.)
Chapter 5. Agricultural Films Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Segment Dashboard
5.2. Agricultural Films Market: Application Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2023 & 2030
5.3. Green House
5.4. Mulching
5.5. Silage
Chapter 6. Agricultural Films Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Agricultural Films Market Share, by Region, 2023 & 2030, USD Million
6.2. North America
6.3. Europe
6.4. Asia-Pacific
6.5. Latin America
6.6. Middle East and Africa
Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants
7.2. Company Categorization
7.3. Company Heat Map Analysis
7.4. Company Profiles
