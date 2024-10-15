City Wide Facility Solutions Climbs To No. 106 On Franchise Times Top 400

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

City Wide Facility Solutions announces its inclusion in the 2024 Franchise Times Top 400 list, ranking No.106 among the largest U.S.-based franchise systems.

LENEXA, KS, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the facility maintenance industry, is proud to announce its inclusion in the 2024 Franchise Times Top 400 list, ranking No.106 among the largest U.S.-based franchise systems. This recognition marks another successful year of growth and impact for the company, continuing its long-standing presence in this prestigious ranking.City Wide's impressive growth over the past year has seen the company expand its reach, bringing more value to businesses across North America. The franchise system now boasts more than 100 locations, with record-setting growth and franchise agreements driving systemwide success. In 2023 alone, City Wide surpassed key business milestones, all while maintaining its mission to create a positive impact in the communities it serves.“We continue to see remarkable growth across our brand and this recognition from Franchise Times is a testament to our franchisees continuing to deliver our model and bring value to our clients.” said Jeff Oddo, CEO and owner of City Wide Facility Solutions.“Our commitment will remain unchanged as we continue our path to $2B in revenue: cultivating a strong culture within our franchise system and delivering on our Mission to make a positive impact on the communities and people we serve.”A cornerstone of City Wide's commitment to its communities is its charitable giving. In 2023, City Wide's franchisees contributed more than $2 million to various causes, including raising nearly $600,000 for Gigi's Playhouse at City Wide's Annual Convention.The collection of systemwide sales data also provides useful insight into the franchise industry's performance as the economic and consumer demand shakeout continues. Out of the 10 major franchise categories analyzed, cleaning services ranked as the fastest-growing industry with an average of 15.8% growth, with City Wide exceeding the industry benchmark with an 18.8% growth rate.About City Wide Facility SolutionsFounded in 1961, City Wide Facility Solutions is a leader in the building maintenance industry, providing management of janitorial services, commercial cleaning, and over 20 other facility solutions for clients. City Wide simplifies facility management, allowing businesses to focus on their operations while ensuring the highest standards of service and reliability. With its dedication to creating a "Ripple Effect" through its services and charitable efforts, City Wide continues to positively impact the people and communities it serves.For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions, visitAbout the Franchise Times Top 400The Franchise Times Top 400 is an annual ranking of the largest U.S.-based franchise systems, measured by global systemwide sales. It is the most credible and comprehensive franchise ranking available, offering a unique insight into the performance and growth of the franchise industry. The full rankings are available at .

