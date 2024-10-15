HR For Health Announces Strategic Partnership With IAHA To Support The Independent Animal Healthcare Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HR for Partners with Independent Animal Hospital Assoc. to Bring HR Resources to Members

Providing HR Solutions and Compliance Tools to IAHA Members with Exclusive Discounts

- Dunbar, President at IAHA

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HR for Health , the leading provider of comprehensive HR solutions tailored for healthcare practices, is excited to announce its new partnership with the Independent Animal Health Association (IAHA). This collaboration is aimed at enhancing HR compliance, payroll, and employee management for independent veterinary professionals.

As veterinary practices face increasing challenges in HR management, from regulatory compliance to employee retention, HR for Health's robust platform offers essential tools to streamline operations. From timekeeping and payroll to employee handbooks and performance management, HR for Health is committed to helping IAHA members optimize their HR processes with ease.

Through this partnership, IAHA members will gain access to HR for Health's platform at an exclusive, discounted rate. The goal is to provide IAHA's network of independent animal healthcare professionals with the best tools to stay compliant , reduce administrative burdens, and focus on delivering quality care for animals.

“We're so excited to partner with IAHA to empower veterinary practices with a comprehensive HR solution,” said Ali Oromchian, CEO and Co-Founder at HR for Health.“With the veterinary industry growing rapidly, it's more important than ever to ensure practices are compliant, organized, and supported with efficient and easy-to-use resources.”

Brent Dunbar, President at IAHA, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating,“At IAHA, we are committed to providing our members with tools that simplify their operations, and HR for Health's all-in-one HR platform does just that. Having a comprehensive solution in one location for payroll, compliance, employee management, and more allows our members to streamline their HR processes without juggling multiple systems.”

IAHA members can now access discounted pricing on HR for Health's comprehensive platform, allowing them to streamline HR functions, avoid costly compliance mistakes, and prioritize animal care.

____________

About HR for Health: HR for Health is a cloud-based human resource software designed to work alongside medical and dental practice owners and HR professionals. The all-in-one HR compliance solution was launched in 2011 by Ali Oromchian, JD. LL.M., a nationally-recognized authority on employment and labor law. To date, HR for Health has helped over 50,000 users stay compliant with complex HR laws and regulations. HR for Health's software is dedicated to minimizing legal risk and improving employee performance.

For more information about HR for Health, visit .

About IAHA: Independent Animal Health Association (IAHA) is a network of nearly 400 independent animal hospitals across 30 states and is committed to advancing animal healthcare and supporting small businesses. IAHA provides resources, education, savings, and support to help its members deliver exceptional care while running successful practices.

For more information about IAHA, visit .

____________

Taylor Brewster

HR for Health

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.