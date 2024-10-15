AFORE INSURANCE SERVICES ACQUIRES POWERS INSURANCE EXPERTS IN SOUTH CAROLINA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Afore Insurance Services, LLC announced that it acquired the assets of Powers Insurance Services, LLC, giving Afore its 20th office location and a presence in the rapidly growing Columbia, South Carolina market.

Jeremy Powers will join Afore as Managing Producer, and the six-member Powers team will also join Afore while continuing to serve clients from their existing Columbia location.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Afore Insurance Services, LLC (Afore) today announced that it acquired South Carolina-based Powers Insurance Services, LLC (Powers), that Jeremy Powers and the agency's team of 6 will join Afore in what is a new location for Afore in South Carolina, becoming its 20th office location in the United States. The financial terms were not disclosed.

Andrew Muller, President of the Personal Lines Division of Afore, commented, "We are thrilled to add Jeremy Powers and the Powers team to the Afore family, which gives us a new office location in Columbia, with incredibly talented and proven staff, to help us grow more rapidly in the state."

Afore Insurance Services continues to expand nationally by offering an attractive alternative to agency sellers.

"By becoming part of Afore, the Powers team gains tremendous national resources, allowing us to better serve our clients and offer them more options in an increasingly challenging marketplace. We believe Afore gives us the best of both worlds: the opportunity for our team to continue providing attentive local service along with the capabilities of one of the nation's top 100 largest insurance brokerage firms," said Jeremy Powers, former owner of Powers Insurance Services, LLC and the newly named Managing Producer for Afore in Columbia.

About Afore Insurance Services, LLC:

Afore Insurance Services is a consolidated insurance brokerage acquisition platform offering independent insurance agencies the opportunity to partner with a top 100 national firm to better serve clients. With roots going back to the 1970s, Afore has successfully acquired over 50 agencies and operates them under custom operating structures where (former owner) principals and producers direct client sales and service activities locally. Today, Afore is one of the largest insurance brokers in the US, with 20+ offices nationwide.

About Powers Insurance Services:

Launched by Jeremy Powers in 2019, Powers Insurance Services has grown rapidly by offering individuals and businesses in South Carolina risk management and consulting services with local, personal attention.

For more information:



Holden King

Culpeper Insurance Partners, LLC

3480 Preston Ridge Rd., Suite 500

Alpharetta, GA 30005

(770) 727-3268

[email protected]





SOURCE Afore Insurance Services, LLC

