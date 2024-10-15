Volvo Group CEO To Keynote At CES 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) President and CEO Martin Lundstedt to Showcase Sustainable Innovation

The Consumer Association (CTA)® announces Martin Lundstedt, President and CEO of Volvo Group , as a keynote speaker for CES® 2025, along with several influential guests. Volvo Group will highlight its vision for a 100% safe, 100% fossil-free, and 100% more productive and infrastructure.

Volvo Group will focus its presentation on the urgency to deliver a more sustainable and efficient way of working through the power of electrification, connectivity, and automation. Technology and collaboration are Volvo Group's most effective tools in achieving its ambitious target to reach net zero value chain greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.

"Volvo Group is leading the way in mobility to deliver sustainable technologies across trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial solutions," said Gary Shapiro, CEO, CTA. "We look forward to hearing their ambitious strategy to accelerate climate progress in the next decade."

Volvo Group will highlight its unique three-pronged approach to fossil-free transportation: battery electric, hydrogen fuel cells, and combustion engines running on renewable biofuels. The company will explain why a systemic approach across the entire value chain is essential to support the successful adaptation and continued adoption of these technologies.

"We are honored to take the stage at CES and highlight the impact our technological advancements will have on our industry and society at large," said Martin Lundstedt, President and CEO, Volvo Group. "Transforming mobility is a full-scale societal issue and we are urgently driving that forward. But the reality is that while we have the technology and equipment available, it is of paramount importance to have vital enabling conditions in place to ensure society and the planet benefit from fossil free transport and infrastructure solutions. CES will provide a powerful opportunity for us to showcase to the world how we are transforming tomorrow across our supply chain."

In the light of rapid climate change, now more than ever, Volvo Group believes that leveraging strategic partnerships across industries and governments is the key to accelerating change. Putting vision into action, Volvo Group will also share concrete steps towards integrating sustainable practices across its operations.

"Volvo Group is playing an important part in the green future with some of the most ambitious goals and initiatives in the industry," said Kinsey Fabrizio, President, CTA. "We can't wait to learn more about the expected and unexpected partnerships that have led to breakthroughs in technology and sustainable practices."

Volvo Group's Martin Lundstedt speaks at 9 a.m. PT on January 8, 2025, in the Palazzo Ballroom at the Venetian. Dive in to chart the course to advanced mobility at CES 2025. For the latest information on CES 2025, visit CES and register here .

About CES ® :

CES is the most powerful tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2025 takes place Jan. 7-10, 2025, in Las Vegas. Learn more at CES

About Consumer Technology Association (CTA) ® :



As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA

is

the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the most powerful tech event in the world. Find us at CTA . Follow us @CTAtech .



About The Volvo Group:

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs more than 100,000 people and serves customers in almost 190 markets. In 2023, net sales amounted to SEK 553 billion (EUR 48 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

SOURCE Consumer Technology Association

