Focused Labs Launches Rebrand To Champion Value-Driven Modernization Of Enterprise Systems

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Focused Labs , a leading software services company, has announced a strategic rebrand to emphasize its commitment to helping established enterprises evolve their to enable new experiences. Now known as Focused, the rebrand includes a new name that drops 'Labs' from its moniker, website, logo, and more. The refreshed look and feel for Focused are all designed to reflect the company's maturity and experience in enterprise software development and reinforce its core mission - enable the world's technology & technologists to welcome the future.

Businesses often find themselves constrained by incumbent systems. Focused recognizes that technology and expectations evolve rapidly while the world runs on existing software. The rebrand emphasizes the company's core belief: existing systems should not anchor business to the past but serve as a springboard to the future. As a leader in software modernization, Focused seamlessly integrates cutting-edge solutions with existing infrastructure across diverse industries, including rental car services, moving and storage, insurance, healthcare, and automotive sectors. By leveraging, integrating, and incrementally modernizing existing software, Focused empowers enterprises to maintain their competitive edge while embracing innovation. This rebrand reflects the renewed commitment to guiding businesses through digital transformation, ensuring their software systems evolve with their goals and market demands.

"What excites me about this rebrand is that it captures the maturity of Focused as a company and as a partner to our clients," said Austin Vance, CEO and Founder of Focused. "We've removed 'Labs' from our name because it never truly represented who we are. We specialize in working with existing software, and 'Labs' felt too experimental and startup-oriented. While we value experimentation, we employ a tried-and-true methodology in our software development practices, deploying it efficiently across some of the world's largest companies and software stacks. This allows them to adopt new technologies and experiences without overwhelming modernization or cloud migration efforts."

Enterprises today are often constrained by their incumbent, mission-critical software, which can be incompatible with modern technology. This puts them at a disadvantage compared to competitors, leveraging newer systems to meet evolving user expectations. Focused empowers these businesses to:



Maintain and evolve existing software

Integrate new technologies seamlessly

Create superior client experiences Prepare for future technological shifts

"Focused has become a trusted part of our team at Alamo Drafthouse and our go-to team for critical projects," said Scott King, VP of Engineering at Alamo Drafthouse. "Their deep understanding of our goals and ability to implement the right technology without overcomplicating things is what sets them apart. They are consistently delivering innovative solutions that drive real value for our business. As we look to the future, I'm actively seeking ways to keep their talented team involved in our ongoing digital transformation."

Looking ahead, Focused is increasingly focusing on new technology, mainly the backend of the Software Development Life Cycle, working with existing systems, and understanding their deployment. Focused looks forward to announcing new products and services in the near future. For more information, please visit the new company website at .

About Focused

Focused

is a technology company committed to developing software and building software organizations that embrace change. We specialize in the incremental modernization of existing systems by integrating and modernizing the most valuable components, one step at a time. This approach allows our customers-some of the world's largest enterprises-to stay competitive while fully leveraging the powerful legacy that built their organizations.

