Nico Williams articulates commitment to combating racism as central goal in life

(MENAFN) Nico Williams, a forward for Spain with Ghanaian heritage, has articulated his commitment to combating racism as a central goal in his life. Following a series of incidents involving racist abuse directed at Black players in Spain, Williams emphasized the importance of this mission in an interview with Spanish daily *El Mundo*. He noted that he and his brother, Inaki Williams—who also plays for Ghana and Athletic Bilbao—have a significant responsibility to address racism. "It's my No. 1 goal. As a public figure, to contribute to that fight, I cannot be sidetracked or become a freak and not have my feet on the ground," he stated.



Despite the challenges, Williams expressed optimism about Spain's progress in the fight against racism. He acknowledged that while there are individuals who perpetuate negative stereotypes about immigrants, they represent a minority. Williams praised the advances being made and emphasized the need for continued efforts in this battle. "I am very happy to see that progress is being made in this battle against racism," he remarked, highlighting the necessity of raising awareness about the reasons many individuals immigrate to Spain in search of better opportunities.



Born in Pamplona to Ghanaian parents, Williams joined Athletic Bilbao's youth academy in 2013 and was promoted to the first team in 2021, where he had the chance to play alongside his older brother. The 22-year-old made his debut for Spain's senior national team in 2022 and played a crucial role in Spain's success at EURO 2024, where he was named man of the match in the final, leading the team to victory.



Williams has faced personal encounters with racism on the pitch, such as during an April La Liga match between Athletic Bilbao and Atletico Madrid, when he was subjected to racist insults. The incident led to the referee temporarily halting the game to address the situation. Other players in La Liga have also faced similar abuse, including Sevilla's Marcos Acuna and Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr., underscoring the ongoing issue of racism in Spanish football.

