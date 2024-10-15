LEGGETT & PLATT ANNOUNCES 3Q 2024 EARNINGS CALL

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Carthage, MO, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG), a diversified of engineered products serving several major markets, will release third quarter results on Monday, October 28, 2024 after the closes, and hold its quarterly call to discuss third quarter results, annual guidance, market conditions, and related matters on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time).

This call will be webcast and can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Leggett & Platt's website at . Dial in information: 201-689-8341, no passcode required. The earnings release and slides containing summary financial information will be posted to the Investor Relations section of our website on October 28 shortly after the market closes. The audio replay of the webcast and transcript will be available on our website after completion of the call and will remain available for 12 months.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION: Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) is a diversified manufacturer that designs and produces a broad variety of engineered components and products that can be found in many homes and automobiles. The 141-year-old Company is a leading supplier of bedding components and private label finished goods; automotive seat comfort and convenience systems; home and work furniture components; geo components; flooring underlayment; hydraulic cylinders for material handling and heavy construction applications; and aerospace tubing and fabricated assemblies.



