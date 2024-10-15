Freddie Mac Announces Results Of Tender Offer For Certain STACR Notes

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) (the“Company”) today announced the tender results of its previously announced offer to purchase (the“Offer”) any and all of the STACR® (Structured Agency Credit Risk) Notes listed in the table below (the“Notes”). Certain of the classes of Notes subject to the Offer were issued by the STACR trusts identified in the table below (each, a“Trust”). Freddie Mac is the holder of the owner certificate issued by each Trust and, as a result, the sole beneficial owner of each Trust. The Company has conducted the Offer in accordance with the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated October 7, 2024 (the“Offer to Purchase”) and related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery dated October 7, 2024 (collectively, the“Offer Documents”). Capitalized terms used but not defined in this Press Release have the meanings ascribed to such terms in the Offer Documents. As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Friday, October 11, 2024 (the“Expiration Time”), approximately $967 million aggregate original principal amount of the Notes had been validly tendered and not properly withdrawn as set forth in the table below:

Title of Security STACR Trust (if applicable) CUSIP Number

(U.S. / Regulation S) ISIN Number

(U.S. / Regulation S) Original Principal Amount Percentage of Original Principal Amount Tendered and Accepted 1 Original Principal Amount Tendered and Accepted 2 STACR 2016-HQA1 B N/A 3137G0JM2 / N/A US3137G0JM20 / N/A $25,000,000 100.00% $25,000,000 STACR 2016-DNA2 M-3 N/A 3137G0JU4 / N/A US3137G0JU46 / N/A $115,459,000 93.52% $107,982,000 STACR 2016-DNA2 B N/A 3137G0JZ3 / N/A US3137G0JZ33 / N/A $36,000,000 100.00% $36,000,000 STACR 2016-HQA2 M-3 N/A 3137G0KE8 / N/A US3137G0KE84 / N/A $74,210,200 98.72% $73,260,200 STACR 2016-HQA2 B N/A 3137G0KK4 / N/A US3137G0KK45 / N/A $24,000,000 100.00% $24,000,000 STACR 2016-DNA3 M-3 N/A 3137G0KQ1 / N/A US3137G0KQ15 / N/A $118,282,584 83.32% $98,556,584 STACR 2016-DNA3 B N/A 3137G0KV0 / N/A US3137G0KV00 / N/A $35,000,000 100.00% $35,000,000 STACR 2016-HQA3 M-3 N/A 3137G0LA5 / N/A US3137G0LA53 / N/A $24,464,297 85.63% $20,949,000 STACR 2016-HQA3 B N/A 3137G0LF4 / N/A US3137G0LF41 / N/A $20,000,000 100.00% $20,000,000 STACR 2016-HQA4 M-3 N/A 3137G0LU1 / N/A US3137G0LU18 / N/A $30,396,000 95.37% $28,987,211 STACR 2016-HQA4 B N/A 3137G0LV9 / N/A US3137G0LV90 / N/A $18,000,000 100.00% $18,000,000 STACR 2017-DNA1 M-2 N/A 3137G0MD8 / N/A US3137G0MD83 / N/A $37,127,115 92.30% $34,267,115 STACR 2017-DNA1 B-1 N/A 3137G0MX4 / N/A US3137G0MX48 / N/A $639,000 100.00% $639,000 STACR 2017-DNA1 B-2 N/A 3137G0MY2 / N/A US3137G0MY21 / N/A $17,000,000 32.62% $5,545,000 STACR 2017-HQA1 B-1 N/A 3137G0NC9 / N/A US3137G0NC91 / N/A $2,840,000 100.00% $2,840,000 STACR 2017-HQA1 B-2 N/A 3137G0ND7 / N/A US3137G0ND74 / N/A $15,000,000 3.33% $500,000 STACR 2017-DNA2 M-2 N/A 3137G0NX3 / N/A US3137G0NX39 / N/A $1,000,0003 0.00% - STACR 2017-DNA2 B-2 N/A 3137G0PS2 / N/A US3137G0PS26 / N/A $30,000,000 0.83% $250,000 STACR 2017-HQA2 M-2 N/A 3137G0PU7 / N/A US3137G0PU71 / N/A $550,0003 0.00% - STACR 2017-HQA3 M-2 N/A 3137G0RL5 / N/A US3137G0RL54 / N/A $19,754,2563 89.41% $17,663,180 STACR 2017-HQA3 B-1 N/A 3137G0SE0 / N/A US3137G0SE03 / N/A $11,535,174 52.01% $6,000,000 STACR 2017-HRP1 M-2 N/A 3137G0SN0 / N/A US3137G0SN02 / N/A $13,055,000 0.00% - STACR 2017-HRP1 B-1 N/A 3137G0TF6 / N/A US3137G0TF68 / N/A $2,000,0003 100.00% $2,000,000 STACR 2018-DNA1 M-2 N/A 3137G0TH2 / N/A US3137G0TH25 / N/A $11,690,0003 100.00% $11,690,000 STACR 2019-DNA2 B-1 Freddie Mac STACR Trust 2019-DNA2 35564LBD8 / N/A US35564LBD82 / N/A $310,000 100.00% $310,000 STACR 2020-DNA5 B-1 Freddie Mac STACR REMIC Trust 2020-DNA5 35566ABD0 / U3197PBD9 US35566ABD00 / USU3197PBD97 $231,000,000 100.00% $231,000,000 STACR 2021-HQA2 M-2 Freddie Mac STACR REMIC Trust 2021-HQA2 35564KFV6 / U3201WFV4 US35564KFV61 / USU3201WFV47 $250,000,000 66.63% $166,572,000 Total $ 967,011,290

Rounded to the nearest hundredth of a percent.For STACR 2017-HQA3 M-2 and STACR 2020-DNA5 B-1, the original principal amount tendered and accepted includes $1,500,000 and $17,268,000, respectively, expected to be tendered by guaranteed delivery prior to the Guaranteed Delivery Deadline. The Guaranteed Delivery Deadline is 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Wednesday, October 16, 2024.The Original Principal Amount set forth for such Notes in this table does not include the additional portion of such Notes identified in the Offer to Purchase as an Associated Eligible Series of Notes, which, upon the completion of the indicated exchange of the related ineligible securities for such Associated Eligible Series of Notes, would also become eligible to participate in the Offer.

The Settlement Date for the Notes tendered and accepted for purchase in the Offer is expected to occur on Wednesday, October 16, 2024. Any Notes tendered using the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery and accepted for purchase are expected to be purchased on Friday, October 18, 2024, but payment of accrued interest on such Notes will only be made to, but not including, the Settlement Date.

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and StoneX Financial Inc. are lead dealer managers, and CastleOak Securities, L.P. is co-dealer manager, for the Offer. For additional information regarding the terms of the Offer, please contact Wells Fargo Securities, LLC at (704) 410-4820 (collect) or (866) 309-6316 (toll-free); or StoneX Financial Inc. at (212) 485-3577 (collect) or (800) 788-4253 (toll-free). Requests for the Offer Documents may be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation, as tender agent, at (212) 430-3774 or (855) 654-2015 (toll-free), or by email at ... .

