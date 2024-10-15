Transcore Welcomes Smart Mobility Business Leader

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seasoned executive joins TransCore after 14 years at Google

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransCore, a global leader in tolling and traffic management solutions, today announced the appointment of Jackson Castleberry as its Senior Vice President of Smart Mobility Ecosystems. In this new role, Castleberry will lead the ongoing development and delivery of innovative smart mobility technologies and next-generation solutions for TransCore.



Castleberry's addition to the TransCore leadership team strategically positions the company to deliver enhanced value for customers across the evolving smart mobility ecosystem. His appointment further underscores TransCore's commitment to investing in next-generation transportation technology and addressing emerging mobility challenges.

Castleberry brings with him a wealth of expertise from over a decade at Google where he oversaw strategic partnerships and commercial growth for Google One and Google Photos-a product with more than one billion active users. In addition to helping drive growth in these product areas, he also provided deep expertise in Google's advertising business and was instrumental in bringing products such as Google Fiber to market. His proven ability to advance streamlined, innovative solutions showcases his talent for fostering collaboration among diverse stakeholders and external partners, and uniquely positions him to drive transformative change at TransCore.

“TransCore is dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that anticipate and solve the evolving challenges faced by our customers and the transportation industry, and our success is underpinned by top talent from both within and outside the industry,” said Whitt Hall, President and CEO of TransCore.“Jackson is an exceptional leader whose experience with one of the world's foremost technology innovators will significantly advance our initiatives and strengthen our leadership in transportation solutions. TransCore is renowned for providing superior value and trusted, industry-leading solutions to our customers, and Jackson's appointment reinforces our commitment to enhancing these capabilities.”

“I am excited to collaborate with the talented team at TransCore,” said Jackson Castleberry.“TransCore is a clear leader in the transportation space with an unrivaled technology stack and proven track record of successfully delivering complex, integrated solutions. This is a unique opportunity to drive impactful innovation for a diverse customer base, and I look forward to enhancing TransCore's capabilities to deliver high-value, next generation offerings that elevate the end user experience.”

