Global Telehealth Services (GTS) And Carahsoft Announce GTS’ Achievement Of Fedramp® Authorization For Its Virtual Healthcare Platform

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HUDSON, Ohio, and RESTON, Va., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Telehealth Services (GTS), an leading Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) SaaS platform, and Carahsoft Corp. , The Trusted IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that the GTS VirtualHealth (GTS-VP) has been designated as Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP® ) Authorized at the Moderate impact level.



“Achieving FedRAMP authorization for our GTS VirtualHealth Platform is a significant milestone for us,” said Chris Beseda, President and COO at Global Telehealth Services.“This certification validates our commitment to expanding access to quality healthcare solutions for our Public Sector customers, and in turn, expanding access to healthcare for all. GTS would like to acknowledge their partners in the above efforts and in particular thank Veterans Affairs, Carahsoft, V3Gate, SecureIT, Krish and DivergeIT for all of their efforts and support.”

The GTS VirtualHealth Platform is a customizable Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) software as a service (SaaS) platform that enables healthcare providers to monitor streamed vital data from remotely located patients, and video conference using Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)-compliant video. The remote monitoring program uses innovative, advanced technology and can be accessed through a tablet, smart phone, computer or application.

Veterans Affairs (VA) selected the GTS-VP to help address some of the most at-risk and underserved Veterans, such as those with spinal cord injuries (SCI). VA is continuing to expand its use of GTS-VP, in support of ALS patients, those with post-traumatic stress and those Veterans with incontinence issues.

Outside of VA, GTS is working in multiple regions to address other chronic diseases as well as health equity disparities in maternal health, diabetes and heart disease.

“By securing the FedRAMP Authorized designation, GTS will empower healthcare providers to improve their understanding of patients' needs,” said Tim Boltz, Healthcare Program Executive at Carahsoft. "We are pleased to assist GTS in expanding their business and offering high quality healthcare solutions to the Public Sector.”

The GTS-VP is available through an enterprise Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract with The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) held by V3Gate (Contract No.: 36C10A23D0005, Award Date: 7/27/23) through Carahsoft as the distributor.

GTS' platform is available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042 and NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (703) 871-8585 or ... .

About GTS

GTS is an industry leader of enterprise RPM solutions. GTS solutions work across the spectrum of challenges faced by large healthcare systems and are pushing the boundaries of RPM to find new and innovative ways to provide treatment at distance. For more information visit .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Healthcare Technology, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

