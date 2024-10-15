Automated Sortation System Market To Hit USD 5.68 Billion By 2032, Fueling Growth Through Innovative Technologies And Applications | S&S Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The surge in demand for automated sortation systems can be attributed to the increasing need for efficient and precise sorting in various industries, including retail, e-commerce, and logistics. Pune, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Size & Growth Outlook: According to the S&S Insider,“ The Automated Sortation System Market S ize was valued at USD 4.00 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 5.68 Billion by 2032, growing at a remarkable CAGR of 3.9 9% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. ” The automated sortation systems market is a rapidly growing industry due to the increasing demand for effective logistics and supply operations in various spheres. Automated sorting systems are capable of using the latest technologies such as robotics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to sort goods more efficiently. Such facilities affirm the decrease in manual labor as well as the general increase in both speed and accuracy for the goods sorting process. The e-commerce sector in the United States has experienced tremendous expansion with sales exceeding USD 1.03 trillion in 2023. This accounts for 14.6% of all retail sales and is expected to reach USD 1.5 trillion in 2025. On the other hand, 63% of American adults have already taken up online shopping with mobile shopping comprising 44% of all online sales equating to USD 450 billion in 2023. The ascertained growth of online shopping propels companies to consider the most effective ways of dealing with more and more orders. Automated sorting systems allow companies to manage their products efficiently and expeditiously. As a result, orders are handled much more rapidly and with increased precision due to which customers are more satisfied. For example, numerous large e-commerce companies have implemented such systems in their distribution centers to sort their products more efficiently and have them shipped promptly.



Get a Sample Report of Automated Sortation System Market Forecast @ Leading Market Players Listed in this Research Report are:

Siemens AG (VarioSort, SIMATIC Sortation Systems)

KNAPP AG (OSR Shuttle, KiSoft Sorter)

Dematic (Dematic Crossbelt Sorter, Dematic Modular Conveyor System)

Bastian Solutions, Inc . (Bastian Conveyor System, Bastian Automated Guided Vehicles)

Daifuku Co., Ltd . (Sorting Transfer Vehicle (STV), Daifuku Conveyor Systems)

Honeywell Intelligrated (Tilt-tray Sorter, IntelliSort Sliding Shoe Sorter)

Interroll Group (Interroll Horizontal Crossbelt Sorter, Interroll Dynamic Storage)

Murata Machinery, Ltd . (Shuttle Rack M, Picking Sorter)

BEUMER GROUP (BG Line Sorter, Crisplant Tilt-tray Sorter)

GW Logistics Group (Automated Parcel Sorting System, Conveyor Belt Sorting System)

Vanderlande Industries (Vanderlande Cross-docking System, Airtrax Compact Sorter)

Fives Group (GENI-Ant Sorter, SOLI-X Optical Sorter)

SSI SCHAEFER (Schäfer Miniload Crane, Schäfer Case Picking)

KION Group (via Egemin) (E'gv® Sortation System, E'gv® Pallet Shuttle)

MHS Global (MHS Cross-Belt Sorter, MHS High-Speed Shoe Sorter)

Okura Yusoki Co., Ltd . (Okura Automated Sorter, Pallet Conveyor System)

TGW Logistics Group (Natrix Belt Conveyor, KingDrive® Conveyor System)

Swisslog Holding AG (AutoStore, Vectura Automated Warehouse)

SICK AG (SICK Identification Solutions, SICK RFID Sortation Systems) Falcon Autotech (AutoD Sortation Conveyor, Falcon Pallet Conveyor) Automated Sortation System Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 4.00 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 5.68 Billion CAGR CAGR of 3.99% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . By Type (Linear Sortation, Loop Sortation)

. By Application (Retail & E-Commerce, Post & Parcel, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals & Medical Supply, Large Airports, Others) Key Drivers

The Growing Importance of Automated Sortation Systems in the E-commerce Logistics Landscape. The growing importance of automated sortation systems in enhancing business efficiency and reducing costs.

“In-Depth Segment Analysis: Unpacking Key Market Dynamics”

By Type:

Linear sorting dominated with a 65% market share in 2023, as it is used in a system that sorts items in a straight line and is good at managing high capacity. It is ideal for quickly organizing packages or items with regular sizes and is commonly used in the e-commerce, retail, and distribution center sectors. The simplicity of the linear sorter system makes it easy to scale and implement in existing operations.

Do y ou Have a ny Specific Queries o r Need a ny Customiz e Research on Automated Sortation System Market, Request for Analyst Call @

By Applications:

Retail & e-commerce led the segment with a 38% market share in 2023, mainly due to the accelerated growth in online shopping and consumers' demand for faster deliveries. For example, companies such as Amazon and Alibaba are using automated sortation systems at their warehouses to optimize their logistics and ensure that shipments are both fast and accurate. It is possible to accurately and effectively process a large number of orders using such technology, which has a positive effect on customer satisfaction. Retailers also rely on sorting technology to handle returns efficiently, underscoring its significance.

"Regional Dynamics and Growth Trends in the Global Market: A Comprehensive Analysis"

In 2023, North America held the highest market share of 44% and led the market, due to its advanced technology and consequent high demand for automation in various industries, such as e-commerce, retail, and logistics. Moreover, the willingness to invest in technology and innovations in the region may have led to higher implementation of automated sorting systems that assist in streamlining the fulfillment of orders.

APAC is anticipated to become the fastest-growing region with a quick CAGR during 2024-2032, which is likely attributed to rapid industrialization, urbanization, and the growing e-commerce industry. China and India, for example, are increasingly investing in automation technologies that would enhance the efficiency of their logistics and distribution operations. The e-commerce industry's growth leads to an ever-higher need for adequate sorting systems within warehouses and distribution centers that could sort and send orders quickly.

Recent Developments



April 2024: Texcare International in Frankfurt will exhibit innovations in automated textile care, including RFID systems, robotics, and Artificial Intelligence, to tackle industry issues such as a lack of staff.

April 2024: BlueCrest is introducing its new business unit, Parcel Automation Solutions. The Parcel Automation Solutions division will experience rapid expansion due to a combination of organizational changes, investments, and improvements in research and development. March 2024: UPS predicts that by 2026, double-digit profit margins will be achieved through a sharp increase in parcel demand, along with a strong focus on network consolidation and automation to cut down on excess capacity and labor expenses. Approximately 200 facilities are scheduled to be shut down within five years.

Purchase Single User PDF of Automated Sortation System Market Report (33% Discount) @

Future Trends



Increased Integration of AI and Machine Learning: As technologies advance, AI and ML will become integral in optimizing sorting algorithms and predictive maintenance.

Expansion of E-Commerce: The ongoing boom in online shopping will continue to drive the need for faster, more efficient sortation systems capable of handling increased order volumes.

Sustainability Initiatives: Companies are increasingly focused on sustainable operations, leading to the development of energy-efficient sortation systems that reduce environmental impact. Customization and Modularity: Future systems will prioritize adaptability and customization, enabling businesses to modify solutions according to specific operational needs and challenges.

T able o f Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Adoption Rates (2023)

5.2 Regulatory Environment, (2023), by Region

5.3 Sales Volume and Revenue Analysis, by Region (2020-2032)

5.4 Supply Chain Dynamics, 2023

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Automated Sortation System Market Segmentation, by Type

8. Automated Sortation System Market Segmentation, by Application

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practices

12. Conclusion

Access More Research Insights of Automated Sortation System Market Growth & Outlook Report 2024-2032@

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at ... ]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy ... Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)