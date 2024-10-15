Access Celebrates 20 Years In Business

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Success Credited to its Valued Clients, Talented Team, Innovative Solutions and a Growth Mindset

PEABODY, Mass., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access , the world's largest privately-held integrated information management services provider, is proud to announce that it is celebrating 20 years in business this month. The milestone marks two decades of excellence, innovation, and strategic growth. Since its founding in 2004, Access has continued to influence the information management landscape, setting the standard in cutting-edge solutions and customer satisfaction.

Throughout its journey, Access has also achieved numerous milestones and accomplished strategic goals that have shaped its continuous upward trajectory and success, including:



Global Expansion: Over the past two decades, Access has successfully completed 199 acquisitions, expanding its geographic footprint and enhancing its capabilities to serve a diverse clientele across industries and locations.

Innovative Products: In addition to its industry-leading core services, including off-site storage, scanning and destruction, Access offers a host of innovative software and technology solutions. The company launched its flagship technology-enabled service, Access UnifyTM, in 2022. This award-winning digital enablement solution provides a strong value proposition for new and existing customers managing hybrid environments and digitally converting their physical records. In March 2024, Access acquired Triyam , expanding its offering into the data archival market for healthcare. These innovative solutions further Access' strategic plan to be the preeminent fully integrated records and information service provider, enabling key initiatives that provide the benefit of increased efficiency and productivity, secure compliance, and overall customer satisfaction.

Awards and Recognition: Access has consistently earned recognition for its excellence, appearing on the Inc. 5000 list twelve times as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., and twice as an Inc. Power Partner. Newsweek has named it one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity, and the Access locations in Brazil, Costa Rica, and Panama have received 'Great Place to Work' awards for several consecutive years. Triyam, an Access company, has also been honored with the Inc. 5000 award four times, the KLAS award three times, and was named a Newsweek 'World's Best Digital Health Company' in 2024, underscoring Access's commitment to excellence and innovation.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) : In 2020, Access affirmed its dedication to DEI by assigning designated resources to ensure the success of our DEI program as well as actively promoting it in the workplace. Fostering a DEI culture has allowed each team member to feel valued and respected while contributing in a meaningful way. The result has improved employee engagement and created a collaborative and supportive environment for all.

Sustainability : Access is committed to sustainability, including reducing its carbon footprint through responsible environmental and business practices as well as a strategic national partnership with Georgia Pacific. The company recycles 100% of the paper it shreds for the production of tissues, towels and napkins. To date, Access has saved over 1.2 million trees. Community Engagement : Through its numerous philanthropic programs, including food drives, free shred events and school supply drives, Access is committed to continually giving back to the local communities in which it serves. This support fosters growth and development and positively impacts the future of our communities.

“From the beginning, our mission at Access has been 'to advance how the world manages information with the very best service'. We remain committed to this mission and execute it by prioritizing key tenets, including innovation, integrity, and customer satisfaction,” said Tony Skarupa, Access CEO .“As we celebrate 20 years of service, we want to sincerely thank our valued clients for their business and partnership over the years and look forward to continuing to explore new ways to meet the evolving needs of the information management industry.”

“We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved over the past 20 years,” said John Chendo, President and Co-founder at Access .“Our success is truly a testament to our talented team, supportive partners, and loyal customers. We look forward to building on this foundation as we move into the next chapter of our journey. Here's to the next 20 years!”

For more information about Access, visit

About Access:

Access is the largest privately held records and information management services provider worldwide, with operations across the United States, Canada, Central America, and South America. Access provides transformative services, expertise, and technologies to make organizations more efficient and more compliant. Access helps companies manage and activate their critical business information through offsite storage and information governance services, scanning and digital transformation solutions, document management software, and secure destruction services. Access has been named 12 times to the Inc. 5000, the ranking of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. For more information on Access, please visit AccessCorp.com .

CONTACT:

Melissa Kolodziej

781-710-0763

...