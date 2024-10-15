Redefine Management Partners With Medmo Delivering Enhanced Medical Imaging Coordination And Outcomes For Patients

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MATAWAN, N.J. and NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redefine Management , a practice management organization that is leading the way in defining excellence within the pain management and musculoskeletal space, today announced its partnership with Medmo , a comprehensive that orchestrates medical imaging workflows for providers and patients. Together, they'll advance their shared interest in providing the best imaging patient experience and access to care possible for the entire population they serve.



Diagnostic imaging is a critical piece of the care journey for patients with orthopedic or musculoskeletal issues, as it's often the most effective way to diagnose conditions and create effective treatment plans. Through this partnership, Redefine and Medmo deliver ample patient access and dedicated engagement, as well as the tools to drive increased adherence and efficiency across all imaging orders, while at the same time reducing the overall cost of care coordination related to imaging orders. Medmo seamlessly facilitates imaging orders from start to finish to create better outcomes for all parties.

“Medmo was easy to implement right into our existing workflow, and we saw immediate results on day one,” said Zack Fox, COO of Redefine Management.“This increased efficiency has positively impacted our practices and has improved the patient experience and outcomes, which is our number one priority. Medmo is fundamentally changing the way imaging orders are facilitated, and ultimately simplifying an element of care that was previously very complex and challenging for patients who are in pain and in need of convenience and ease.”

“As a result of this partnership, all providers associated with Redefine Management gain immediate access to 15,000+ imaging centers across the country, as well as the ability to easily track and manage imaging orders in real-time,” said Lucas Takahashi, co-founder and CEO of Medmo.

Redefine is dramatically reducing the time spent on imaging coordination by offloading patient engagement, scheduling, insurance verification, and the retrieval of results to Medmo's Care Technology. This has allowed Redefine's staff to spend more time on high-value, patient-facing activities.

Most importantly, this partnership will address the most common imaging challenges, such as confusion on next steps for patients and lack of appointment visibility for providers. By effectively closing the loop on each patient's care journey as quickly and efficiently as possible, Medmo will be able to drive better overall adherence, quicker turnaround times, and improved speed to diagnosis and positive outcomes for Redefine's patients.

About Medmo

Medmo is an all-encompassing medical imaging workflow solution for ordering providers. From patient engagement and scheduling, to insurance verification and retrieving results, Medmo creates a consistent loop for providers, staff and patients. Operating in all 50 states and supporting patients with all insurance types, Medmo is an effortless platform that thousands of healthcare providers use to drive adherence and compliance, positive patient experiences and reductions in the operating costs associated with patient coordination. Learn more at .

About Redefine Management:

Redefine Management ( ) is a healthcare consulting and management company driven by a commitment to excellence in healthcare solutions, specifically in the areas of pain management, orthopedics and musculoskeletal medicine. Their expertise spans strategy & finance, operations, marketing & sales, and more. They cater to a diverse clientele that includes, but is not limited to, medical provider groups, outpatient services, and private equity-backed practices.

CONTACT:



Steve Stratz

For Medmo

206.300.9134

...

Sarah Banker

Account Manager

Office: (800) 239-5572

Direct: (856) 404-0651

Email: ...

