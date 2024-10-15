Cleanchoice Energy To Double Its Solar Generation Assets By Acquiring Project In Kylertown, Penn.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The 150-acre solar project will deliver capacity to 5,119 homes with energy

WASHINGTON, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanChoice ("CleanChoice"), the first company in the U.S. that both owns solar generation assets and supplies only 100% clean energy to consumers, announced the of its second fully owned and operated solar project. Located in Kylertown, Penn., the solar project will have the capacity to supply over 5,100 homes with renewable energy. This news comes one year after the company announced the development of its first solar project, which is nearing completion in Blairs Valley, Penn., and will generate enough energy to power the equivalent of 4,500 homes.



Construction of the 150-acre Kylertown solar project is expected to begin in Q4 2024, with a planned interconnection date of October 2025. It will have a capacity of 29.42 MW. When completed, the solar farm will interconnect to the PJM electric grid, which supplies energy to utilities in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and regions throughout other surrounding states.

“Our project in Kylertown will double CleanChoice Energy's solar generation assets, as well as demonstrate how responsible renewable energy generation can support the local community and wildlife,” said Zoë Gamble, President of CleanChoice.“This is part of our long-term strategy to support the growth of 100% green energy in the U.S. and make it more accessible to people - a solution that is critically needed as we all face the dire consequences of climate change.”

CleanChoice is acquiring the project from Prospect14, which led the siting and greenfield development.“This project is an excellent example of the positive benefits that solar energy brings to Pennsylvania's local communities, energy consumers, and landowners,” says Carl Jackson, Partner of Prospect14.“We are thrilled that this solar project will be carried forward by a partner who operates at high standards and takes care of the land and community.”

The Kylertown solar project is the second in a number of projects in the pipeline for CleanChoice as owner-operator. CleanChoice continues to develop greenfield sites and pursue acquisition of large-scale solar projects across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.

For more information, visit .

ABOUT CLEANCHOICE ENERGY

CleanChoice Energy is one of the leading 100% renewable energy suppliers in the U.S., building solar farms and providing consumers with alternative ways to access clean energy. CleanChoice is defining farm-to-table clean energy, making it easy for people to live cleaner lives with pollution-free, renewable energy for their homes and businesses. With CleanChoice, every kilowatt of electricity used is replenished onto the grid with 100% clean energy from regional wind and solar projects. Founded in 2012, CleanChoice has become one of the fastest-growing businesses in America, as ranked on the Inc 5000 and Deloitte's Technology Fast 500TM. CleanChoice Energy is majority-owned by Funds managed by True Green Capital Management LLC. For more information or to become a clean energy customer, visit CleanChoiceEnergy.com.

ABOUT PROSPECT14

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, Prospect14 focuses on the scaled origination and development of distributed solar energy projects in multiple markets in the United States. Since its inception, Prospect14 has originated more than 6.5 GWdc of solar and solar + storage projects. For more information, please visit .

Media Contact:

Debbie Ehrman

FINN Partners

...

Kate Colarulli

Chief Corporate Development Officer

Mobile: +1 202 380 8936

...