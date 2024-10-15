Laguna Development Corporation Chooses Player Elite

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Route 66 Casino - Player Elite PEM4CURV Kiosks

Player Elite is Australia's leading provider of loyalty solutions for the casino gaming market.

Laguna Development Corporation is a Pueblo of Laguna owned business pursuing opportunities that improve and strengthen the Laguna community and its economy.

Route 66, Dancing Eagle Casinos First to Go Live with Leading in Digital Loyalty System

- Edward Khader, Chief Operating Officer for Laguna Development CorporationLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Player Elite (PE), Australia's leading provider of loyalty technology solutions for the casino gaming market, and The Hale Network (THN), exclusive distributor of PE in the U.S., have announced that they have completed the installation of the Player Elite Digital Loyalty Solution (DLS) at two of Laguna Development Corporation 's casino properties: Route 66 Casino and Dancing Eagle Casino.Route 66 Casino, which is located 20 minutes west of downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Dancing Eagle Casino, located in Casa Blanca, New Mexico, are the first casino properties in the U.S. to install the Player Elite Digital Loyalty Solution. Both casinos are owned and operated by Laguna Development Corporation (LDC), of the Pueblo of Laguna of New Mexico.In addition to receiving the Digital Loyalty Solution (DLS) with 24 PEM4CURV Touchscreen Kiosks and 3 HYDRA instant membership systems with Digital Membership Card, both casinos also received the property integrated ORCA omni-channel member app.“The LDC team is excited to be the first tribal gaming company in the U.S. to partner with the Player Elite team, and we believe we have the premier loyalty solution that will streamline our efforts and deliver our customers engaging experiences and opportunities in real time directly to their phones,” said Edward Khader, Chief Operating Officer for Laguna Development Corporation.“The exceptional service and professionalism displayed by the Player Elite and THN teams during the entire process, including the seamless installation, underscores what a remarkable company this is. In the short time we've been live with DLS, our players are loving it. This loyalty solution is a game changer!”Player Elite's DLS is an automated, real time Customer Marketing Platform designed to identify, reward and communicate at an individual level to drive loyalty and profit through one interface. The complete DLS platform uses members' behavioral data to identify and create opportunities to connect with the member base through its proprietary engines:Player Elite ORCA App – omni-channel member app designed to streamline onboarding, deliver targeted promotions and enable daily member engagement.HYDRA - speeds up member sign-ups by combining AI and KYC technology for secure, seamless registration via app, SMS, or in-venue with a simple scan of their ID and face.Within the Player Elite Digital Loyalty Solution:Promotional Engine – a complete promotion engine, from set up through to visual screen display, the PE system gamifies promotions and rewards members across multiple touchpoints within the venue.Offer Engine – a complete offer solution, allowing venues to award individuals whether it is birthdays, tier rewards, real time triggers – the bonusing engine ensures rewards for the member behaviors the venue values.Dynamic Bonusing - real-time bonusing engine that delivers instant rewards through fully automated staff and member communications, guaranteeing strong Return On Investment.Play-A-Comm - delivers personalized communications with four to five times more speed by automating SMS, email, and push notifications. One communication engine with one focus – engagement of members.Member Management – simplifies member tier program management by delivering instant upgrades and automated rewards, and streamlining the management of bonus points, status points, and redemption infrastructure.PEM4CURV Touchscreen Kiosks - combines intuitive touchscreen technology and gamification for a fully interactive loyalty experience. Customized interface enables members to check balances, view next-tier rewards, and manage promotions effortlessly.“The Player Elite team are both honored and extremely grateful to have Route 66 Casino Hotel and Dancing Eagle Casino as the flagship properties in the U.S.,” said Bryan Te Wani, co-founder and CEO of Player Elite.“We are delighted to equip them with a comprehensive system that will positively impact their customers, profitably impact their business and revolutionize their competitive advantage in their market. More importantly, everyone at LDC are great people and we pride our partnerships on working with great people. Thank you to the entire LDC team!”“The Laguna team was instrumental in Player Elite receiving its first U.S. regulatory approval from BMM Testlabs and we couldn't be more appreciative of their contribution,” added Dr. John Hale, founder and CEO of The Hale Network.“Their commitment and enthusiasm really demonstrate the belief they have in the PE solution, and we are excited to empower the complete transformation of their loyalty programs.”About Player ElitePlayer Elite Pty Ltd is a global leader in loyalty programs for the gaming industry, enhancing customer engagement through real-time, personalized rewards, interactions and communications. The Digital Loyalty Solution platform helps casinos manage data, automate member events, and create tailored promotions, driving player loyalty and satisfaction. By focusing on player experience and leveraging analytics, Player Elite helps partners boost revenue and build lasting relationships. For more information, visit .About Laguna Development CorporationLaguna Development Corporation is a Pueblo of Laguna owned business pursuing opportunities that improve and strengthen the Laguna community and its economy. Through high performance culture we provide unparalleled entertainment, extraordinary customer service and quality products. LDC honors their core values and with an enterprising spirit foster growth opportunities for the LDC family. For more information, visit .About The Hale Network (THN)The Hale Network (THN) is a leading global provider of comprehensive business solutions for the casino, entertainment, and hospitality industries. With over 80 years of combined experience in casino gaming, the THN team brings unmatched expertise in loyalty systems, cybersecurity, legal services, and operational efficiency to help businesses thrive. Founded by Dr. John C. Hale, THN is committed to delivering tailored solutions that drive profitability, enhance customer engagement, and ensure compliance in an ever-evolving industry. For more information, visit .# # #Media Contact:

