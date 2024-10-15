Remote Working Is Increasing Security Threats And Is Among The Pressing Issues Driving SASE Adoption Globally

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- - 99% of organizations have experienced a security attack in the last 12 months.- 44% of these are a result of a remote or hybrid worker.- 82% are struggling to recruit and retain specialist security skills.Xalient , a global provider of expert advisory and managed services in identity, cybersecurity, and networking, has today released its global research report Why SASE is the Blueprint for Future-Proofing Your in 2025 and Beyond. The study found that 99% of organizations with 2000+ employees have experienced a security attack in the last 12 months, primarily as a result of remote, hybrid or roaming workers. The research, which was conducted by independent market research company, Opinion Matters, surveyed 700 IT, network and security leaders from organizations with 2,000+ employees from the UK, US & Canada, and Benelux. It finds that organizations are struggling to keep up with the evolving threat landscape and this is a primary driver for Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) adoption.On the back of this, a key challenge facing respondents is finding, recruiting, and retaining specialist security skills to protect their organization from new and growing threats that impact the networks.The driving factors behind SASE implementationAccording to the report, nine out of ten organizations surveyed admitted that new cybersecurity threats are taking advantage of gaps in their network, while 45% agree that they struggle to enforce policies and deliver a consistent performance because they must lock down so much of their network. While this is considered a means to securing a network, it is not highly effective or efficient and, for this reason, many respondents opted for a SASE solution to improve their security and overcome performance issues. As such, security is a major concern that is driving SASE adoption.According to respondents, further drivers for SASE adoption are addressing performance issues with business-critical SaaS apps (15%), securing remote access for the hybrid/remote workforce (14%), and addressing the rising cost of traditional network architecture (13%).The benefits of SASE adoptionThe benefits of SASE were many, with cited benefits ranging from enabling secure remote access for the hybrid and remote workforce, to secure cloud adoption and migration. However, the top benefit, experienced by 30% of organizations, was improved performance of business-critical SaaS apps. This was followed by updated threat protection without hardware and software upgrades (28%) and the third most common benefit was around improved security surrounding breaches with consistent policies (27%).Single vendor vs Multi-vendor SASEThe research highlighted mixed assumptions about single vendor vs multi-vendor SASE solutions, with misalignment between the benefits organizations think they will derive from each SASE model.While benefits of single vendor SASE solutions included a more predictable return on investment (ROI) owing to fewer point solutions (30%), greater economies of scale (25%) and tightly integrated components (25%), challenges with this approach included obtaining the control they need (26%), flexibility to introduce different vendors on a best-of-breed basis (26%) and these not being as effective and vendor lock-in (24%).Likewise, with multi-vendor SASE solutions, while respondents perceived the controls to be better (25%), with more flexibility and enhanced security (27%), there were concerns around pricing which isn't always clear (22%), with many admitting they would need a partner to help them manage multi-vendor SASE solutions (28%).“It is encouraging to see that the key driver for organizations adopting SASE, namely security, is also considered one of the top three benefits that they have seen from implementing the solution,” said Stephen Amstutz, Director of Innovation at Xalient.“SASE, whether through a single vendor or multi-vendor approach, offers several key benefits to organizations and aims to provide a seamless user experience, optimized connectivity and comprehensive security.”“However, as SASE covers both the network and security elements, it can often be challenging to select the right model for the organization, particularly for resource-stretched teams,” adds Amstutz.“To help overcome this, a good MSP can ease the selection process and ensure that they implement the right SASE solution for their business.”Regardless of the approach, SASE adoption will continue to grow as organizations look for ways to close the security gaps that new and evolving threats present to the network – and make the network more resilient and performant to deliver a better user experience. To read the full report please visit global-sase-report/ .About XalientXalient helps organizations safeguard their most valuable assets: employees, applications, and data. We ensure they operate securely, efficiently, and productively, empowering them to lead in their respective industries.We achieve this by providing expert advisory and managed services in identity, cybersecurity, and networking. Our Identity-Centric Security Framework is built on a deep understanding of the interdependencies between these critical areas, enabling us to drive optimal business outcomes for our clients. In 2023 we enhanced our identity offering with the acquisition of two leaders in the identity space. Integral Partners LLC, a US-based digital identity consulting and advisory firm and Grabowsky, a European leading digital identity specialist.With a rich heritage in secure networking, Xalient offers a unique perspective on user and application experiences across enterprise networks and the broader internet.By integrating these insights into our managed services-enhanced by MARTINA, our cutting-edge AIOps platform-we provide unmatched visibility into incidents, performance, and security threats. This unique approach makes Xalient's Managed Services the ideal choice for forward-thinking enterprises, where secure networks, identity management, and cybersecurity are fundamental to business success.Xalient helps make the world's largest brands more secure, resilient, adaptable, and responsive to change.To learn more about Xalient and its services, visit

