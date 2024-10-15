New Platform Details States' Legal Efforts To Secure A Constitutional Solution For Defusing America's Ticking Debt Bomb

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FFSF is leading the effort to support litigation by the states to enforce their equal power under Article V of the U.S. to propose a fiscal responsibility amendment.

Hon. David M. Walker - Former U.S. Comptroller General

Federal Fiscal Sustainability Foundation Launches Website Highlighting Litigation Efforts to Enforce States' Rights to Propose a Fiscal Responsibility Amendment

- David WalkerWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Federal Fiscal Sustainability Foundation (FFSF) is pleased to announce the launch of its new website, , designed to provide comprehensive information on the urgent need to restore fiscal responsibility and sustainability in the United States. The website serves as a resource hub for those interested in understanding the litigation being considered by state attorneys general and legislatures to enforce states' rights under Article V of the U.S. Constitution to propose a fiscal responsibility amendment.With the nation's debt and deficit levels rising to unsustainable levels due to Congress's short-term focus driven by election cycles, the FFSF's new platform outlines why this litigation is the most timely and viable path to addressing the nation's fiscal crisis before we face a global debt crisis. The site features a detailed summary of potential litigation, scholarly articles, legal precedents, and more, emphasizing the importance of states exercising their constitutional authority.“Since regular legislation has thus far proven ineffective in solving the nation's growing debt problem-because one Congress cannot bind the next-a constitutional amendment is the only long-term solution to enforce fiscal discipline,” said David Walker, Chair of the FFSF Board.“The Constitution empowers states to call a convention to propose such an amendment, and the necessary number of states have already applied. If Congress fails to fulfill its duty, states must enforce their rights, and citizens should advocate for this essential action.”The new site highlights key points, including:.A Growing Crisis: The United States faces a severe fiscal crisis due to unsustainable deficit and debt levels driven by short-term political priorities. Without immediate and decisive action, the nation risks severe economic consequences that would be felt around the globe..The Constitutional Solution: The FFSF advocates for a fiscal responsibility amendment as the only effective long-term solution. The Constitution grants the states power to call a convention to propose amendments when Congress fails to act, and more than two-thirds of states have already applied to limit federal spending through this process..Litigation Overview: As of 1979, enough states had applied to require Congress to call a convention. Congress's failure to act violates its“shall call” obligation under Article V, necessitating litigation by the states to restore their constitutional power and prevent further fiscal irresponsibility.The FFSF supports both statutory and constitutional measures to limit federal spending and debt, with a particular focus on enforcing states' equal power under the Constitution to propose a fiscal responsibility amendment. Without this litigation, Congress risks nullifying states' authority under Article V, leaving the nation vulnerable to a fiscal crisis with far-reaching consequences.For more information and to explore the resources available, visit . Citizens are encouraged to support FFSF's efforts and engage with their state and congressional representatives to advocate for this critical constitutional process and help secure the nation's financial future.About the Federal Fiscal Sustainability FoundationThe Federal Fiscal Sustainability Foundation (FFSF) is dedicated to advocating for fiscal responsibility through statutory and constitutional solutions. FFSF supports state-led efforts to propose a fiscal responsibility amendment to the U.S. Constitution, ensuring long-term solutions to the nation's debt crisis. States need to pursue their rights under Article V and hold Congress accountable for failure to discharge its constitutional duty. The FFSF urges other states to join this effort and for citizens to encourage the Congress to hold a hearing on this matter this calendar year.###To schedule an interview with a FFSF spokesperson, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or ...

Dan Rene

Dan Rene Communications

+1 202-329-8357

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.