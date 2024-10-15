Odilon Almeida Jr. Named Boardprospects' 100 Hispanic Board Members Making A Difference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Odilon AJ., Managing Principal AJ. Holdings Co., Named 100 Hispanic Board Members Making a Difference

- AJ. Holdings CoMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Odilon AJ. has been named to the list of 100 Hispanic Board Members Making a Difference. The recognition, released by BoardProspects in partnership with the Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA), highlights the impactful contributions of Hispanic leaders to corporate governance across the United States.Latinos represent the fastest-growing demographic in the United States, with over 60 million individuals contributing to a GDP of $3.78 trillion. Despite this significant economic impact, they remain one of the least represented demographics on corporate boards. The LCDA's 2024 Latino Board Monitor reveals that six out of ten Fortune 1000 companies still lack Latino perspectives on their boards. This underlines the ongoing need for greater representation and inclusive recruitment practices, such as equitable talent sourcing and collaboration with diverse networks like the LCDA.Currently, Odilon AJ. is the Managing Principal of AJ. Holdings Co ., where he partners with enterprises as an independent director, private equity operating partner or direct investor. He is an Operating Partner at Advent International and an Independent Director of NCR Atleos (NYSE: NATL) and BV (Votorantim Bank). For the past eight years, Odilon served as an Independent Director of Millicom International (NASDAQ: TIGO) and as Chairman of its Compliance and Risk Committee.From early 2020 to the end of 2022, he was President, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW). Under Odilon's tenure ACI Worldwide leadership in real-time payments was solidified, with expanded EBITDA margin by more than 500 basis points and mid-single-digit organic revenue growth, a noteworthy achievement, following a decade of stagnant and declining revenue. The company reached the rule of 40 in 2021, scoring 43 for the first time, with continued accelerate revenue growth in 2022. Having accomplished his mission at ACI Worldwide, he retired and transitioned to private equity.From 2002 to 2019, Odilon advanced through increasingly significant general management and operating roles at Western Union (NYSE: WU), the global leader in cross-border money movement. His last position was President, Western Union Global Money Transfer, where he headed WU's $5B consumer business in 200+ countries and territories plus its digital offering in 90+ countries.Prior to joining Western Union, Odilon AJ was the Founder and CEO of venture capital firm ADDventure Inc. Earlier he served as Chief Marketing Officer and Vice President of Digital Ventures at BankBoston International and held marketing and operating positions at Coca-Cola and Colgate-Palmolive.Almeida holds a Master of Business Administration from the Getulio Vargas Foundation and Bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the Mauá Institute of Technology in Sao Paulo. He holds certifications in artificial intelligence from Massachusetts Institute of Technology; making corporate boards more effective from Harvard Business School Executive Education; strategy under uncertainty from the Wharton Institute of Executive Education; and managing corporate resources from the International Institute for Management Development.About AJ. Holdings Co.AJ. Holdings Co. partners with enterprises for value creation through board participation, private equity advisory, or direct investment. Includes public traded and privately owned enterprises, as well as private equity portfolio companies. To learn more visit: .About BOARDPROSPECTSBoardProspects is the premier board recruitment solution for public and private companies. Founded in 2010, the innovative platform offers for-profit corporations of all sizes a cost-effective way to identify, assess, and recruit board members from a prestigious community of highly-regarded and credentialed board members, c-suite executives, and thought leaders. BoardProspects leverages technology to improve the board recruitment process for publicly traded and private corporations and provides the tools and features necessary to create a diverse and talented board succession pipeline. To learn more visit:About the Latino Corporate Directors Association:The Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA) is a membership-based organization that brings together accomplished US Latinos in corporate leadership and governance. LCDA's mission is to develop, support, and increase the number of Latinos on corporate boards through strategic advocacy, development programs, and raising awareness of the exceptional Latino board talent available. Together with our foundation (LCDEF), LCDA also focuses on growing the supply of high-caliber boardroom candidates and providing quality corporate governance programming for experienced and aspiring directors. To learn more visit:

