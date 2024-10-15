Satellite Pay TV Providers' Multifaceted Response to Subscription-based video On-Demand Comprise Interactive Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Hiba RabadiAMMAN, AMMAN, JORDAN, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Arab Advisors Group released a new report covering satellite pay TV providers in the MENA region. The report, Satellite Solutions: Unveiling the pay TV Landscape in the Arab World , is an in-depth market study covering pay TVs' available plans, fees, interactive services, dealers, channels, airtime share, genres and languages optionsAs the Internet continues to create diverse and non-traditional broadcasting options, satellite pay TV providers must strive to remain a key source of media and entertainment for consumers throughout the MENA region. Due to their extensive geographical reach, satellite pay TV providers can serve both rural and urban regions, bypassing the limitations of Internet network coverage. Moreover, they offer content consumers access to channels often restricted by paywalls or unavailable online, such as premium sports channels and foreign language programs. As subscription-based video on demand (“SVOD”) providers gain traction among TV content consumers, satellite pay TV providers must remain competitive by delivering outstanding, novel services while refurbishing their existing ones. Therefore, it is essential to study satellite pay TV, examining their strategies, plans, fees, and competitive advantages.Since 2018, Arab Advisors Group has been tracking the satellite Pay TV landscape in MENA, focusing on aspects such as their plans, fees, available channels, interactive services, number of dealers, and airtime. The report examines MENA's four satellite pay TV providers, analyzing their plans to understand pricing strategies, benefits, and plan validities. Additionally, it evaluates the target segmentation approaches used by these providers. Finally, the report highlights how satellite pay TV providers are responding to the rise of new SVOD providers. As such, this report is a crucial resource for satellite pay TV providers and SVOD providers, offering insights into market positioning, competitive advantages, and opportunities for innovation.“The Internet has given rise to a variety of non-traditional broadcasting options, such as streaming platforms, which pose a significant threat to satellite pay TV providers. Consequently, satellite pay TV providers find themselves vying for consumer spending against these convenient, on-demand SVOD providers. The competition is further intensified by the existing challenge among satellite pay TV providers themselves. To stand out in this highly competitive market, each pay TV provider must differentiate their services and innovate continuously to stay top-of-mind with consumers,” Commented Hiba Rabadi, Managing Director at Arab Advisors Group.Rabadi elaborated, saying,“It is therefore unsurprising that satellite pay TV providers in MENA are adopting diverse pricing and marketing strategies to differentiate themselves in the fiercely competitive broadcasting market. Notably, there is an unexpected inconsistency between average monthly fees and average number of channels offered, suggesting a disproportionate relationship between the two. To attract consumers, satellite pay TV providers feature exclusive channels not available with other subscriptions. Additionally, interactive services have become a key area of focus, as providers seek to appeal to consumers who value the convenience of SVODs. This includes launching proprietary applications that allow users to access content via mobile devices. These examples highlight the various strategies pay TV providers are implementing.”The report, Satellite Solutions: Unveiling the Pay TV Landscape in the Arab World, which was released in August 2024 to Arab Advisors Group's media research subscribers, answer the below questions:. Who are MENA's satellite pay TV providers?. How did MENA's satellite pay TV providers bolster their market positions? And how did they respond to new broadcasters?. What services do satellite pay TV providers offer?. How do pay TV providers stand out in terms of packages, fees, and channels?. What is each satellite pay TV provider's contribution to airtime in the region?. How do pay TV providers' streaming applications and multi-screen platforms compare across MENA?Please contact Arab Advisors Group for more details or to get a copy of the reports' Table of Contents.The report was released to Arab Advisors Group's subscribers and can be purchased for a fee of US$ 5,000.Arab Advisors Group's team of analysts in the region produced over 6,100 reports on the Arab World's communications, media, and financial markets. The reports can be purchased individually or received through an annual subscription to Arab Advisors Group's ( ) Strategic Research Services (Media and Telecom).To date, Arab Advisors Group serves over 1,000 global and regional companies by providing reliable research analysis and forecasts of Arab communications markets to these clients. Some of our clients can be viewed on

