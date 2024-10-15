FM Sitharaman To Visit Mexico And US To Boost Trade Ties, Woo Investments

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) In a bid to showcase India's attractiveness as an destination and boost bilateral trade ties, Union Finance Nirmala Sitharaman is set to embark on an official visit to Mexico and the US, beginning October 16, it was announced on Tuesday.

During the first leg of her maiden visit to Mexico from October 17-20, the Finance Minister will lead an Indian delegation, underscoring a positive trajectory of growing bilateral economic and trade relations between the two countries.

FM Sitharaman will chair the tech leaders' roundtable that will bring together global technology leaders, including major Indian IT giants present in Guadalajara. The Finance Minister will also visit the TCS headquarters in Guadalajara - a key contributor to the Mexican IT ecosystem and known as the 'Silicon Valley' of the country with a significant presence of major global IT and tech companies.

According to the Ministry of Finance, FM Sitharaman will also hold a bilateral meeting with her counterpart Rogelio Ramirez de la O, Minister of Finance and Public Credit of Mexico. Along with holding discussions with several members of the Mexican Parliament to strengthen parliamentary cooperation and foster economic development, FM Sitharaman is set to deliver a keynote address at the India-Mexico Trade and Investment Summit with participation from key industry captains from both countries. She will also engage with leading business figures and industry representatives from Mexico.

In the last leg of her maiden visit to Mexico, the Union Finance Minister will participate in a community event, being hosted by the Indian diaspora.

During her visit to the US from October 20-26, FM Sitharaman will participate in the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, the 4th G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governor (FMCBG) Meetings, besides the G20 Joint Meeting of FMCBGs, Environment Ministers, and Foreign Ministers; and G7-Africa Ministerial Roundtable. The ministry said that she will participate in the Pension Funds Roundtable at the New York Stock Exchange, interact with students and faculty at the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, and also at the Columbia University, and the Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable (GSDR) and take part in discussions organised by the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), respectively.

The Finance Minister will take part in bilateral meetings with several countries in the US. In a high-level event, she will participate in a World Bank Group discussion, titled 'From Idea to Implementation: New Financial Solutions to Accelerate Development'.