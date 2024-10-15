عربي


Russians Shelled Kherson Suburb With Drone - Young Man Wounded

10/15/2024 9:06:03 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russians fired from a drone at the suburb of Kherson - the village of Antonivka, an 18-year-old boy was wounded.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administratio .

“In the afternoon, Russian troops attacked Antonivka with a UAV,” the report says.

As noted, an 18-year-old boy suffered an explosive injury and a shin injury due to the dropping of explosives from the drone. The victim went to the hospital on his own, where he received medical care.

Kherson shows consequences of Russian strikes on residential area

Russians attacked a civilian car with a drone in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson, injuring a 76-year-old woman.

UkrinForm

