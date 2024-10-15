Russians Shelled Kherson Suburb With Drone - Young Man Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russians fired from a drone at the suburb of Kherson - the village of Antonivka, an 18-year-old boy was wounded.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administratio .

“In the afternoon, Russian attacked Antonivka with a UAV,” the report says.

As noted, an 18-year-old boy suffered an explosive injury and a shin injury due to the dropping of explosives from the drone. The victim went to the hospital on his own, where he received medical care.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russians attacked a civilian car with a drone in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson , injuring a 76-year-old woman.