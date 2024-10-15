Ukrinform Launches New Project About Resilient Ukrainians Bringing Victory Closer

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrinform is launching a new project, Nation of the Unconquered, showcasing the resilience and unbroken spirit of the Ukrainian people through real-life stories of each hero featured.

The program will air every Tuesday at 19:00 on the agency's new YouTube .

Guests of the Ukrinform studio demonstrate through their actions and achievements that everyone, in their own way, can contribute to the shared goal of Ukraine's victory over the Russian occupiers.

The program will be hosted by experienced journalist Tetiana Kulyk, who previously worked as a presenter on Central Channel (KDRTC), at the World Service of Ukrainian Radio, as well as a television host at the Suspilne Movlennia (Public Broadcasting) of Ukraine. She is also a member of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine.

The first episode of Nation of the Unconquered features musician and frontman of the band VV, Oleh Skrypka. The discussion covered how the full-scale war impacted him personally and professionally. Skrypka shared his views on the current state of culture and music, the persistence of Russian expansion, and ways to overcome it. Finally, the VV leader talked about his own efforts to help bring Ukraine closer to victory.