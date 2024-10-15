Rector Of University In Zakarpattia Detained For Corruption Schemes Involving Draft-Age Men Source
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Zakarpattia (Transcarpathia), the rector of one of the region's universities has been detained for organizing a scheme involving fictitious admission to the university of 300 draft-age men.
Law enforcement sources confirmed this information to a Ukrinform correspondent.
"Indeed, in Zakarpattia, a university rector was detained recently for orchestrating a corruption scheme that enrolled draft-age men in fictitious academic programs," the source reported.
According to law enforcement, approximately 300 draft-age men were enrolled through this scheme.
Officials have promised to release all details of the detention and the investigation shortly.
Previously, Ukrinform reported that Ukraine's Ministry of Education and Science is changing the rules for doctoral admissions in 2024, including a new minimum passing score and a policy limiting contract-based doctoral studies to part-time or evening programs, which do not provide draft deferments.
