Housing For Displaced Persons: 40 Modular Homes Installed In Bukovyna

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) By the end of this year, the village of Chornohuzy in Vyzhnytsia community, Bukovyna, is set to complete the installation of 40 modular homes designated for internally displaced persons (IDPs).

This was confirmed by Alyona Atamaniuk, the first deputy head of the Chernivtsi Regional Military Administration, in a comment to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"This year, funds from the regional budget were allocated to construct a modular settlement in Vyzhnytsia territorial community, in the village of Chornohuzy. With support from the Red Cross and Italian volunteers, 40 modular homes are being installed there. This process is scheduled for completion by the end of the year," said Atamaniuk.

Currently, preparatory work is underway, including foundation pouring and site preparation for the modular homes.

"The modular homes have already been manufactured, and if there are no unforeseen circumstances, all units will be installed by the end of the year," she added.

Atamaniuk noted that from 2022 to 2024, 49 accommodations have been renovated in Chernivtsi region for displaced persons. This year alone, the French organization ACTED renovated eight buildings, the International Organization for Migration is working on five more, and regional budget funds are being used to repair a facility in Chernivtsi on Pidkovy Street.

As previously reported, two apartment buildings for displaced persons are under construction in Chernivtsi.