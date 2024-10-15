Azerrail Wins Beach Volley European Cup 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerrail men's and women's have returned home after winning
Beach Volley European Cup 2024 held in Montpellier, France,
Azernews reports.
The athletes were welcomed by representatives of the Azerbaijan
Volleyball Federation, media members, fans, and the athletes'
relatives.
In a tournament where 16 clubs competed, the Azerrail teams
emerged victorious against all their opponents.
The women's volleyball team defeated Austria's "Bergstrand" and
Slovenia's "BVC Ludus" in the group stage, then in the
quarter-finals overcame Turkiye's "Spor Lisesi Ihtisas Kulübü," and
in the semi-finals triumphed over Hungary's "Edra Tata," continuing
their winning streak into the final.
In the decisive round, the team faced Ukraine's "Sunrise Beach
Sports Academy."
After a tense match, they triumphed over their opponent with a
score of 15:12, thus becoming the winners of the European Cup.
The men's team also had a stellar performance, defeating
France's "Re Beach" and Slovenia's "BVC Ludus" in the group stage,
followed by a quarter-final win against Ukraine's "Sunrise Beach
Sports Academy," a semi-final victory over France's "Montpellier
Beach Volley," and finally overcoming Spain's "CVP Poniente
Benidorm Alicante" in the decisive match, finishing the tournament
in first place.
Note that Azerrail is a four-time champion of Azerbaijan
Superleague and the winner of CEV Cup in 2002 and Challenge Cup in
2011.
Founded in 2001, Azerrail soon established itself as one of the
top clubs in Europe under the management of head coach Faig
Garayev.
In 2002, Azerrail won CEV Cup after bathing OK Jedinstvo Uzice
in the final and also became the base club for the Azerbaijan
national team, producing players such Natalya Mammadova, Valeriya
Mammadova, Oksana Kurt, Yelena Parkhomenko and Polina Rahimova.
The team continued to compete in European tournaments in the
2000s and 2010s.
In 2011, Azerrail won the CEV Women's Challenge Cup after
beating Lokomotiv Baku in the all Azerbaijani final.
