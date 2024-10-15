President Ilham Aliyev Addresses Participants Of Rebuild Garabagh Exhibition

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has
addressed the participants of the 4th Azerbaijan International
Restoration, Reconstruction, and Development of Garabagh Exhibition
"Rebuild Garabagh," held as part of the Caspian construction Week
in Baku, Azernews reports.
Dear participants of the exhibition!
Dear ladies and gentlemen!
I welcome you to the opening of the 4th Azerbaijan International
“Restoration, Reconstruction, and Development of Garabagh”
exhibition –“Rebuild Garabagh”, held within the framework of the
Caspian Construction Week.
The“Caspian Construction Week”, first organized in 2003, has
become one of the most prestigious events in the construction and
infrastructure sectors. At this event, companies from various
countries become acquainted with the business prospects in the
region and establish new opportunities for cooperation. This year,
discussions and presentations focusing on the implementation of
sustainable and environmentally friendly construction technologies
further enhance the event's international significance.
The“Rebuild Garabagh” exhibition, held as part of the "Caspian
Construction Week", holds particular importance in terms of the
restoration and reconstruction of the liberated territories.
Various projects are showcased during this annual exhibition, and
discussions are held on initiatives for the restoration and
reconstruction of Garabagh.
This year's exhibition is abundant in innovations, both in terms
of its content and participants. The exhibition coincides with the
“Green World Solidarity Year” as well as the COP29 international
event. The“Rebuild Garabagh” exhibition shares a common goal with
this prestigious event: cooperation for sustainable development.
The exhibits and discussion topics presented at the exhibition
cover restoration and reconstruction efforts, solidarity, and
environmental sustainability.
The joint participation of the public and private sectors in the
exhibition opens important avenues for implementing new projects,
as well as further enhancing business prospects. The cooperation
established and discussions held during the exhibition will play a
crucial role in promoting the successful rehabilitation experience
in Garabagh on a broader scale.
I invite you to explore all aspects of the exhibition and engage
in discussions about new ideas and potential collaborations. I am
confident that this exhibition will create significant
opportunities for the revival and sustainable development of
Garabagh through more beneficial cooperation.
I wish you all success at this exhibition!
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 14 October 2024
