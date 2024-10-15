President Ilham Aliyev Addresses Participants Of Rebuild Garabagh Exhibition

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has addressed the participants of the 4th Azerbaijan International Restoration, Reconstruction, and Development of Garabagh Exhibition "Rebuild Garabagh," held as part of the Caspian Week in Baku, Azernews reports.

Dear participants of the exhibition!

Dear ladies and gentlemen!

I welcome you to the opening of the 4th Azerbaijan International “Restoration, Reconstruction, and Development of Garabagh” exhibition –“Rebuild Garabagh”, held within the framework of the Caspian Construction Week.

The“Caspian Construction Week”, first organized in 2003, has become one of the most prestigious events in the construction and infrastructure sectors. At this event, companies from various countries become acquainted with the business prospects in the region and establish new opportunities for cooperation. This year, discussions and presentations focusing on the implementation of sustainable and environmentally friendly construction technologies further enhance the event's international significance.

The“Rebuild Garabagh” exhibition, held as part of the "Caspian Construction Week", holds particular importance in terms of the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated territories. Various projects are showcased during this annual exhibition, and discussions are held on initiatives for the restoration and reconstruction of Garabagh.

This year's exhibition is abundant in innovations, both in terms of its content and participants. The exhibition coincides with the “Green World Solidarity Year” as well as the COP29 international event. The“Rebuild Garabagh” exhibition shares a common goal with this prestigious event: cooperation for sustainable development. The exhibits and discussion topics presented at the exhibition cover restoration and reconstruction efforts, solidarity, and environmental sustainability.

The joint participation of the public and private sectors in the exhibition opens important avenues for implementing new projects, as well as further enhancing business prospects. The cooperation established and discussions held during the exhibition will play a crucial role in promoting the successful rehabilitation experience in Garabagh on a broader scale.

I invite you to explore all aspects of the exhibition and engage in discussions about new ideas and potential collaborations. I am confident that this exhibition will create significant opportunities for the revival and sustainable development of Garabagh through more beneficial cooperation.

I wish you all success at this exhibition!

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 14 October 2024