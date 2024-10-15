FYZICAL Hits Major Milestone With 600Th Location Open

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Nation's Leading Physical Therapy Franchise Celebrates Over 60 New Locations in 2024 and Enhanced Focus on Fall Prevention



SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers , the country's fastest-growing physical therapy franchise, specializing in balance and vestibular rehabilitation, is celebrating a major growth milestone with the opening of its 600th

location in Hendersonville, TN. Since beginning its franchising journey in 2013, FYZICAL has seen remarkable expansion, including the recent addition of over 60 new open locations since January of 2024.



The 600th clinic, located in Hendersonville, Tennessee, officially opened its doors on September 3rd under the leadership of franchise owner and Area Representative, Wil Putt, who is dedicated to enhancing community health by offering specialized services in balance and vestibular therapy. Putt was originally inspired to open a FYZICAL franchise after his great uncle experienced injury complications due to a tragic fall.



"I started franchising with FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers because I truly believe our Balance Therapy Program could have saved my great uncle's life," said Putt. "It is an honor to continue paying forward that mission to improve balance, prevent falls, and help patients live healthier, longer lives with the 600th FYZICAL clinic."

For over a decade, FYZICAL has championed the success of its franchisees and patients alike.

The brand's Partnership Advantage Program

works to pair licensed physical therapists and qualified entrepreneurs to establish and grow successful clinics for patients, together. The company also advocates for Direct Access to physical therapy, which allows patients to seek treatment directly from a physical therapist without a prior referral from a primary physician. This approach is available in some form in all 50 states, though specific regulations vary by state.



Another key component of FYZICAL's growth and success is its commitment to fall prevention and overall wellness. In September this year, FYZICAL amped up these efforts as part of its annual "Fight the Fall" initiative, which coincides with Falls Prevention Awareness Week (September 23-27) and National Falls Prevention Day (September 23). Participating clinics nationwide offered complimentary Fall Risk Screenings to help patients and their caregivers identify potential issues with balance, flexibility, mobility, and strength. This campaign also supported Meals on Wheels America, ensuring that local programs can continue providing essential services to at-risk seniors, further proving FYZICAL's commitment to community support and healthy aging. FYZICAL has been a partner of Meals on Wheels America since July 2019.

"Achieving our 600th location is a significant milestone for

FYZICAL, and this success is a testament to the outstanding contributions of our franchisees, dedicated support teams, and the skilled physical therapists in our clinics," said Brian Belmont, CEO of FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers. "We're particularly proud of our growth over the past year, driven by our new FYZICAL Partnership Advantage program, which strengthens collaborations between physical therapists and non-clinical entrepreneurs. Our ongoing commitment to Fight the Fall and improve patient care nationwide remains at the forefront as we continue expanding and pushing forward our mission of preventing falls."



FYZICAL is expanding and looking for franchise partners across the country. To explore franchise opportunities with FYZICAL, visit fyzicalfranchise. For appointments at a clinic near you, visit fyzical .



About FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers:

FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers stands at the forefront of the health and wellness industry as the nation's fastest-growing physical therapy franchise, boasting an extensive network of over 600 locations that span across 46 states. Committed to a holistic approach, FYZICAL provides top-notch, personalized care plans to treat patients of all ages experiencing muscle, joint, and neurological conditions including balance and vestibular issues. As an advocate for patient choice and direct access, FYZICAL empowers individuals to take control of their well-being to achieve optimal physical health and balance. For more information about FYZICAL or to find the nearest location, visit fyzical .



