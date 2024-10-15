Accuray President And Chief Executive Officer Suzanne Winter Returns From Medical Leave Of Absence
MADISON, Wis., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY ) announced that, effective as of today, Suzanne Winter has returned from her temporary medical leave and assumed her full duties as President and Chief Executive Officer. Sandeep Chalke, who has served as interim CEO during Ms. Winter's absence, will continue in his position as Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer.
"On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I am delighted Suzanne has resumed her role as CEO. We appreciate the leadership provided by Sandeep in her absence and the support of the global Accuray team," said Joseph Whitters, Chairman of the Board at Accuray.
