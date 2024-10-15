Exhale Fans Announces Partner Fort Wainwright Has Installed Over 400 Revolutionary Bladeless Ceiling Fans For Enhanced Cooling And Energy Efficiency

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Army installation entrusts innovator with cooling needs based on breakthrough energy-efficient that leverages unique air destratification

CLARKSVILLE, Ind., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exhale Fans , the creator of the most efficient and the world's only bladeless ceiling fan, today announced that Ft. Wainwright, a US installation in Fairbanks, Alaska, has installed over 400 of the company's fans to be utilized in its

is a further indicator of the fan's unique cooling capabilities that meet and exceed the needs of the nation's heroes.

"Our steadfast aim, from the very start, is to deliver balanced temperature control that is truly second to none, resulting in notable energy efficiency in conjunction with an unmatched level of comfort, regardless of the space," said Richard Halsall, CEO of Exhale Fans. "In the development of the fans, the company has embarked on something truly revolutionary, and we intend to bring even more innovation to market in the months to come."

Fully brushless DC motor built for quiet and superior operation with a 5-year warranty

Built-in LED light in two variations: cool white (6000k) or warm white (3000k). Light is dimmable to 20% of full brightness or can be turned off

Typhoon wind vanes that increase air production at high speeds, fully installed

Airflow that exceeds 4,000 CFM

New pre-programmed remote interface design that includes a supporting wall mount bracket

Fully dimmable LED light with remote control Enhanced engineering with additional features, designed to run cost effectively 24/7/365

Exhale Fans caught the interest of a professor at Purdue University, who conducted a study in October 2023 to assess the company's bladeless technology and determine potential energy savings from increasing the thermostat setpoint over a typical cooling season. Findings showed that, through air destratification, the fan has the possibility of saving energy by increasing the average air velocity, enhancing heat transfer from the human body while maintaining occupant comfort at a higher space temperature.

Exhale Fans technology works, as well as read testimonials around its ability to achieve energy efficiency and optimal temperature control.

About Exhale Fans LLC

Founded in 2011, Exhale Fans LLC is the creator of the most efficient and the world's only bladeless ceiling fan. Designed to provide a unique distribution of air movement that improves the quality of comfort in every room or indoor space. The patented Laminar air flow is accomplished by spinning discs providing the highest level of comfort and temperature balance floor to ceiling and wall to wall. The resulting air flow pattern is also key to energy reduction that no other ceiling fan can deliver. The fact that the entire area that uses the Exhale Fan is rapidly stabilized to a single temperature means that Heating or Air-Conditioning systems reach that desired temperature easily. Thermal de-stratification and enhanced convective heat transfer within the room or area are the reasons for the remarkable energy savings and increased comfort. To learn more about the next generation of energy saving quiet comfort Exhale Fans, please visit our website

and blog , and on Facebook, Instagram , Pinterest

and X .

