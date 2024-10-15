(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



In addition, "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology," will be available for the first time on vinyl and CD exclusively at Target, with 35 tracks including four acoustic bonus songs. The vinyl album also includes a never-before-seen poster of Taylor. Guests can shop the official "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Book" and "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology" on vinyl and CD when stores open on Nov. 29.

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) today announced two exclusive Taylor Swift releases available only at Target starting Black Friday, while supplies last. The official "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Book" provides a behind-the-scenes look at the making and performance of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, including never-before-seen photos and personal reflections written by Taylor. "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology" album on vinyl and CD has 35 tracks including four acoustic bonus songs. The items will be available exclusively at Target in stores only on Black Friday, before becoming available on the Target app and on Target starting Saturday, Nov. 30.

Target Announces Exclusive Official 'Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Book' Available on Black Friday

"Shopping at Target is all about finding amazing products you can't get anywhere else, which is why we're so excited about this next chapter in our long relationship with Taylor Swift: the exclusive Black Friday release of her new tour book and vinyl album," said Rick Gomez , executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Target. "Target is at our best when we're creating access to joyful experiences and that's exactly what this represents - a new way for everyone to immerse themselves in Taylor's concert and music, right in time for the holiday season."

"Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Book"

The 256-page "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Book" - available for $39.99 - spotlights the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour concert from start to finish. The hardcover book features over 500 images, including never-before-seen performance photos from every era as well as exclusive rehearsal photos and behind-the-scenes images of instruments, costumes, set pieces and designer sketches used throughout the tour. The book also includes personal reflections and notes written by Taylor herself about her experience on the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour.

"Here is the official retrospective of the most wondrous tour of my life, my beloved Eras Tour," said Taylor Swift. "Thank you to the fans who came to this show. You were what made The Eras Tour what it became."

"The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology"

"The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology" - previously only available as a digital album - will now be available on CD for $17.99 and vinyl for $59.99 for the first time, only at Target. The vinyl album includes four marbled, translucent discs and is accompanied by a never-before-seen 12 by 12 inch poster of Taylor. Both vinyl and CD feature 35 tracks, including four bonus acoustic songs.



"The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology" on vinyl and CD follows the retailer's offering of an exclusive Phantom Clear vinyl version of "The Tortured Poets Department" earlier this spring, which set the record for Target's largest music pre-order in its history. Target is the home to over 10 exclusive versions of Taylor Swift albums.

Building a collection, made easy

Fans can pick up the official "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Book" and "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology" on vinyl or CD in all Target stores when they open on Black Friday, while supplies last. The items then become available on the Target app and on Target starting Saturday, Nov. 30.

Consumers can use the retailer's industry-leading fulfillment services, including Drive Up and Order Pickup , or use their Target Circle 360 benefits to have these products and all their holiday finds delivered to their doorstep through unlimited same-day delivery , or get free two-day shipping when they spend $35. Shoppers can also save an extra 5%* if they pay with Target Circle Card , get Target Circle deals and more.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target , with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website

and press center .

*Restrictions apply. Subject to application approval and identity verification. See Target/CircleCard for program rules and details.

