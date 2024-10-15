Klika Tech Wins Two 2024 Smart City Product Of The Year Awards From Iot Evolution

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Klika Tech honored with Two 2024 Smart City Product of the Year Awards for Exceptional Innovation

MIAMI, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Klika Tech, a global solutions and consulting leader delivering innovative Embedded, Cloud and Smart City solutions, today announced that Subeca Smart Water Meter, and Quext IoT Smart Apartment solutions Co-Created with Klika Tech have both received 2024 Smart City Product of the Year Awards from

The Smart City Sentinel and IoT Evolution World, the leading websites covering IoT technologies.

This award recognizes the companies emerging as leaders in the growing edge computing space. Companies selected for this award have proven that their products and solutions are enabling advanced IoT deployments by offering edge solutions that bring real-time computing, data availability, analytics, AI, and machine learning to edge devices.

"The solutions selected for the Smart City Product of Year Award reflect the diverse range of innovation driving the multi-billion dollar IoT market today. It is my honor to congratulate Klika Tech for their innovative work and superior contribution to the rapidly evolving IoT industry," said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC, a co-publisher of The Smart City Sentinel Smart City World.

"It is my pleasure to recognize both

Subeca and Quext IoT for their innovative solutions that earned Klika Tech the 2024 The Smart City Sentinel Smart City Product of the Year Award twice," said Carl Ford, Community Developer, The Smart City Sentinel Smart City World. "I look forward to seeing even more innovation from Klika Tech in the future."

Klika Tech Co-Created Subeca BLINC, a solution offered by Subeca, that equips any new or existing water meter device with an IoT connection. This RF solution connects a cost-effective smart water meter device via Amazon Sidewalk, local Bluetooth® and long-range (LoRa) connections to smartphones, tablets, and the AWS cloud.



Quext and Klika Tech collaborated to develop an IoT platform utilizing AWS, aimed at offering cost-effective and efficient smart apartment solutions to multifamily property owners. Designed by multifamily operators, Quext IoT has been purposefully built to solve real-world pain points and address the needs of the multifamily housing industry, offering modular capabilities to seamlessly connect a network of smart devices that complement property management software.

"We cannot thank the Smart City Sentinel and IoT Evolution judges enough and are elated to have been selected as winners in the 2024 Smart City Product of the Year Award," said Gennadiy Borisov, President and Co-CEO, Klika Tech.

"Klika was like an extension of our in-house engineering team. With a dedicated project manager and knowledgeable team to guide us to our solution, they delivered a custom firmware module, and catered to all our needs," said Matthew Froncillo,

Vice President Engineering, Subeca

"We're thrilled to be honored with the 2024 Smart City Product of the Year Award. The Quext team was purposeful in designing a smart apartment solution that met the needs of apartment operators like ourselves. Our partnerships with Klika Tech and AWS are driving much-needed change to the multifamily housing industry and we are proud to be leading that drive," stated Dave Gilles, Chief Executive Officer of Madera Companies.

The mission of the IoT Evolution Awards program is to recognize the innovators, leaders, and visionaries from around the globe.

About Klika Tech

Klika Tech is a global technology solutions and consulting company that specializes in delivering cutting-edge Cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML), and embedded systems solutions. Headquartered in the U.S. with locations across North and South America, Europe, and Central Asia, Klika Tech co-creates end-to-end hardware, embedded, and software solutions for wearables, smart home/building/city platforms, connected healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart retail, connected agriculture, asset tracking, automotive, and smart mobility. We are an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, AWS IoT, AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology, Smart City, and DevOps Competency Partner with multiple AWS Service validations. For more information, visit



or email us at

[email protected] .



Media Contact:

Anne-Marie Rouse

Head of Marketing and Communications

[email protected]

561-635-8292

SOURCE Klika Tech, Inc.

