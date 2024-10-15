Statkraft AS - Successful Placement Of Dual-Currency Green Bonds
Date
10/15/2024 8:47:26 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Today, Statkraft has issued NOK-and SEK-denominated senior unsecured green bonds under its EMTN (Euro Medium Term Note) programme.
The transaction was split into two tranches:
* SEK 1 400 million 3-year senior unsecured green bond issue with floating rate coupon of 3 months Stibor +0.47% p.a.
* NOK 1 400 million 11-year senior unsecured green bond issue with fixed
coupon of 4.597% p.a.
An equivalent amount to the net proceeds from the bond issue will be used to finance Eligible Projects as specified in Statkraft' s Green Finance Framework.
The settlement date is set to October 22, 2024. Statkraft will apply for the NOK-denominated green bonds to be listed at Oslo Stock Exchange and the SEK-denominated green bonds at Euronext Dublin.
DNB Markets, Handelsbanken and Nordea acted as Joint
Bookrunners for the issuance.
The EMTN Offering Circular and Green Finance Framework are available on
Statkraft' s website:
For further information, please contact:
Funding Manager André Halle Julin, tel.: +47 992 54 205
VP Group Treasury Stephan Skaane, tel.: +47 905 13 652
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
MENAFN15102024004107003653ID1108780256
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.