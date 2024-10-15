The market for devices in Germany is one that is changing quickly due to rising diabetes prevalence and rising demand for cutting-edge management and monitoring tools. The nation is proud of its strict reimbursement laws and comprehensive healthcare system, which promote technological innovation and uptake. Prominent firms in the industry, including as Abbott, Medtronic, and Roche, provide a variety of products, such as blood glucose meters, insulin pumps, and continuous glucose monitors (CGMs).



Current patterns point to a move toward digital health solutions that improve patient interaction and enable distant monitoring, such telemedicine and smartphone apps. Growth in the market is further supported by the German government's emphasis on preventative care and the management of chronic diseases. The use of artificial intelligence and data analytics into device functionality is anticipated to revolutionize treatment techniques and greatly enhance patient outcomes as diabetes care becomes more individualized.

The German Diabetes Centre (DDZ) estimates that 8.5 million Germans suffer from diabetes. Over the next 20 years, the number of persons in Germany who have Type 2 diabetes will rise. Up to twelve million people may experience metabolic diseases by 2040, according to DDZ research.

Growth Drivers for the Germany Diabetes Device Market

Insulin delivery device technology has advanced, enabling safer and more precise insulin administration.

Diabetes care is being completely transformed by technological developments in insulin delivery systems, smart gadgets, and continuous glucose monitoring (CGM). A growing number of patients wanting improved control over their condition are drawn to diabetes care because to these developments, which improve accuracy, ease, and user experience.

The first and only infusion set that may be worn for up to seven days, the Medtronic Extended infusion set was introduced by Medtronic in a few European countries in April 2021. A set change is usually necessary for an infusion set, which is a tubing that transports insulin from the pump to the body every few days. With this breakthrough, patients can safely continue on insulin pump therapy with fewer interruptions and insertions while also enjoying greater convenience and comfort in their diabetes management routine. An infusion set can now be worn for twice as long. All MiniMed insulin pumps from the 600 and 700 series are compatible with this set.

Placing Personalized Medicine Foremost

Personalized medicine is revolutionizing diabetes care by applying artificial intelligence and data analytics to therapeutic techniques. Healthcare professionals can adapt insulin dosages and monitoring techniques with tailored treatment plans to each patient's unique requirements, lifestyle, and genetic makeup. Better health results result from this individualized strategy, which increases patient involvement and adherence.

Furthermore, continuous data collection and real-time insights are made possible by the integration of cutting-edge technologies into diabetes devices, which helps to further improve treatment approaches. The market is expanding as a result of the increasing adoption and usage of these cutting-edge gadgets as patients experience better condition management.

Germany Diabetes Device Company News

In February 2024, Germany has seen the release of Dexcom's real-time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) device, the Dexcom ONE+. This device enhances comfort and convenience for diabetes treatment by enabling users to wear the sensor in three different body locations and continuously check their blood sugar levels.

In May 2023, in a study published in Diabetes Therapy, LifeScan IP Holdings, LLC examined real-world data from a mobile app and blood glucose meter that were enabled via Bluetooth. The study looked at long-term outcomes over a period of 180 days and offered insightful information for people with diabetes.

