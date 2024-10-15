Expion360 To Present At The LD Micro Main Event XVII Conference On Tuesday October 29, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REDMOND, Ore., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expion360 Inc. (Nasdaq: XPON) (“Expion360” or the“Company”), an leader in lithium-ion battery power storage solutions, will attend the LD Micro Main Event XVII being held at the Luxe Sunset Blvd Hotel in Los Angeles, CA October 29 - 30, 2024.

Expion360 Chief Executive Officer Brian Schaffner will conduct in-person one-on-one meetings during the conference to discuss its new products and technologies initiatives, including its Home Storage Solutions, and expanding partnerships with Recreational Vehicle OEMs. Mr. Schaffner will also host a presentation which can be viewed live and via replay at the webcast registration link below and will also be available on the Expion360 investor relations website at investors.expion360.com .

LD Micro Main Event XVII

Date: October 29 - 30, 2024

Location: Luxe Sunset Blvd Hotel, Los Angeles, CA

Presentation Time: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at 3:00 pm PT/6:00 pm ET in Track 4

Webcast Registration:

Speaker: CEO Brian Schaffner

Format: In-person 1x1's and Presentations

Conference Website: Click here

For more information on the LD Micro Main Event XVII Conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Expion360 management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to ... or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

For more information about Expion360 and its range of products, please visit .

About Expion360

Expion360 is an industry leader in premium lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries and accessories for recreational vehicles and marine applications, with residential and industrial applications under development. On December 19, 2023, the Company announced its entrance into the home energy storage market with the introduction of two premium LiFePO4 battery storage systems that enable residential and small business customers to create their own stable micro-energy grid and lessen the impact of increasing power fluctuations and outages.

The Company's lithium-ion batteries feature half the weight of standard lead-acid batteries while delivering three times the power and ten times the number of charging cycles. Expion360 batteries also feature better construction and reliability compared to other lithium-ion batteries on the market due to their superior design and quality materials. Specially reinforced, fiberglass-infused, premium ABS and solid mechanical connections help provide top performance and safety. With Expion360 batteries, adventurers can enjoy the most beautiful and remote places on Earth even longer.

The Company is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon. Expion360 lithium-ion batteries are available today through more than 300 dealers, wholesalers, private-label customers, and OEMs across the country. To learn more about the Company, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements are subject to considerable risks and uncertainties. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are "forward-looking statements" and should be evaluated as such. Examples of such forward-looking statements include statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility,”“believe,”“aim,”“goal,”“plan,” and "anticipate," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements included in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company's beliefs about its customer base and market opportunity. Forward-looking statements are subject to and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements predicted, assumed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

Brian Schaffner, CEO

541-797-6714

Email Contact

External Investor Relations:

Chris Tyson, Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

...

