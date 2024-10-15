DRUID AI Ushers In A New Era Of AI Agents With The Launch Of DRUID Conductor, Unlocking Autonomous AI Agent Creation And Orchestration For Enterprises

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

DRUID AI , a global leader in conversational and agentic AI, today announced the launch of DRUID Conductor at their third annual customer conference

Symbiosis . DRUID Conductor is an advanced AI agent designed to unify and orchestrate all the different agents an employee interacts with, regardless of which system creates or operates the agent. This innovation simplifies the complexity of managing multiple agents and provides a single interface for employees to use in their daily work.

DRUID Conductor also empowers employees to create new AI agents on-the-fly through a user-friendly, AI-based agent solution builder. Pre-loaded with best practice business processes, specialized skills and enterprise-specific knowledge, the platform makes it simple for employees to instantaneously create specialized, autonomous agents by simply conversing with DRUID. Additionally, using DRUID QA Agent , businesses can test newly created AI Agents before deployment and monitor existing agents to ensure their accuracy and that they perform as expected.

Unlike other agents on the market, DRUID Conductor seamlessly integrates, learns from, and builds upon existing enterprise solutions such as Microsoft Copilot and Salesforce Einstein, providing a unified agent experience that enhances enterprise-wide AI functionality.

With DRUID Conductor, customer-facing businesses can engage with clients autonomously, 24/7, across multiple channels using natural, conversational language. DRUID's autonomous AI agents deliver swift, accurate responses grounded in trusted knowledge, achieving up to 95% accuracy. The platform also enables companies to set clear guardrails that escalate issues to human employees when needed.

"Our mission at DRUID is to empower businesses to automate and scale rapidly by enabling them to create unlimited expert virtual employees on-the-fly, in the form of AI Agents," said Liviu Dragan, Co-founder and CEO of DRUID AI. "With DRUID Conductor, enterprises can now effortlessly create new workflows that save time and drive revenue. Informed by over a decade of experience, customers using our agentic framework have seen a 30% increase in customer satisfaction and have automated up to 80% of specific business functions."

