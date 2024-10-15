ACR Poker Hosts Third Annual Online Charity Tournament To Raise Funds For United Breast Cancer Foundation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, ACR Poker is bringing back its annual charity this Wednesday, October 16th at 6pm ET. This year, the event features a $15,000 guaranteed prize pool and a $55 buy-in, with proceeds going to the United Breast Cancer Foundation (UBCF) to support their vital work in aiding individuals affected by breast cancer.

ACR Poker will make a charity donation, matching the final prize pool (up to $15,000).

Last year's charity tournament saw over 400 entrants and raised $20,000 for the American Cancer Society. ACR Poker is looking to surpass those numbers this year by not only encouraging the global poker community to come together for a great cause while having fun, but also committing to match the final prize pool up to $15,000 as a charity donation to the UBCF.

Poker fans can tune in to catch all the action online as the charity tournament will be live streamed on ACR Poker's Twitch channel . Viewers will also have the opportunity to win $66 tickets to ACR Poker's $1 Million GTD Venom Warmup , which will be given away during the stream.

The charity tourney will be hosted by renowned ACR Pros Katie Lindsay, who is fresh off a career-best win of $102,915 at the Moneymaker Tour Aruba Main Event , and Ebony Kenney, who recently made four final tables during the OSS XL in September. Also hosting is Svitlana 'Svetarik' Dryha, who joined ACR Poker's first-ever ACR Team Online in July .



"It's great to see how much the poker community comes together for these charity events. Last year's tournament was a huge success, and this year we're hoping to make an even bigger impact for such an important cause," said ACR Pro Katie Lindsay. "This is a great opportunity to join a fun event while supporting the UBCF's important work. We look forward to seeing you at the tables!"

To learn more about the United Breast Cancer Foundation, visit ubcf .

For more information on ACR Poker's charity tournament , visit ACRPoker.

About ACR Poker

Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

