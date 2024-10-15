Borrell claims EU intends on extending mandate to train Ukrainian army

(MENAFN) The European Union is poised to extend its mission to train the Ukrainian military until 2026, although it has yet to secure the necessary approval from Hungary, according to the bloc’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell. This initiative comes as the EU Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine) approaches the end of its initial two-year mandate, which is set to expire in November.



Borrell made these remarks during a press conference in Brussels following a meeting of the EU's foreign ministers. He highlighted the mounting pressure on the Ukrainian and expressed the EU's commitment to extending EUMAM’s mandate for an additional two years. “We hope to find consensus to increase its mandate,” he stated.



Reports suggesting that the mission would be extended emerged last week, but they assumed prior agreement from Hungary, which has not yet been secured. Hungary has voiced its concerns regarding the EU's unwavering support for Ukraine, advocating instead for peace negotiations rather than escalating military involvement.



In addition to the training mission, Borrell mentioned that the EU is actively seeking a way to unblock the European Peace Facility (EPF) fund. This fund is designed to reimburse member states for military aid provided to Ukraine, but its release has also faced delays due to Hungary's stance.



"We are almost there," Borrell remarked when addressing the media about the efforts to resolve the funding issue.



EUMAM, primarily hosted by Germany and Poland, has successfully trained over 60,000 Ukrainian soldiers since its inception. The mission is currently led by Bundeswehr Colonel Niels Janeke and has seen participation from 24 out of the 27 EU member states.



As the EU navigates these complexities, the extension of military support for Ukraine remains a critical point of discussion among member states, particularly in light of ongoing tensions and the urgent need for military readiness in the face of external threats. The resolution of Hungary's objections will be crucial for the EU to solidify its commitments to Ukraine and ensure a unified approach moving forward.

