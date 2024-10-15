MELTRIC® To Showcase Plug-N-Play Devices For Metal Forming, Fabricating, Welding, And Finishing - FABTECH 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MELTRIC® Logo

MELTRIC® Electrical Connection for Welding Applications

MELTRIC® Electrical Connection Powering Welding Equipment

MELTRIC to exhibit plug-and-play, quick-connect electrical FABTECH 2024 at booth W3270 in the Orange County Center, Orlando, FL, October 15 - 17.

FRANKLIN, WI, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MELTRIC, a leading provider of innovative electrical connection solutions is excited to announce their participation in FABTECH 2024, the premier event for the metal forming, fabricating, welding, and finishing industries. MELTRIC will feature its innovative, downtime-reducing Switch-Rated plugs and receptacles at booth W3270 in the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, FL ( ).MELTRIC's Switch-Rated connectors deliver unmatched performance by combining the safety of a disconnect switch with the convenience of a plug and receptacle. With features like line-of-sight disconnect, arc flash containment, and push-button disconnection, these devices provide a safer, more efficient alternative to traditional disconnect switches and pin-and-sleeve devices.Exceptionally suited for metal forming, fabricating, welding, and finishing industries, Switch-Rated plugs and receptacles offer a combination of safety and convenience, ensuring safe operation while minimizing downtime. Fully compliant with NFPA 70E and CSA Z462 standards, these devices safeguard workers from electrical hazards and help prevent workplace accidents.Additionally, the plug-and-play simplicity of these devices allows for quick, easy equipment connection and disconnection, streamlining operations and saving valuable time. Further minimizing accident risks, safety-focused dead-front construction prevents exposure to live electrical parts.MELTRIC's solutions provide a cost-effective retrofit option for industrial setups, enhancing safety and efficiency without requiring significant infrastructure changes. For added peace of mind, the devices include line-of-sight disconnect confirmation, allowing workers to visually verify that equipment is properly disconnected.MELTRIC electrical connections are known for their reliability and rugged durability, designed to withstand harsh environmental conditions such as dust, water, and impacts. With spring-loaded, self-cleaning silver-nickel butt-style contacts that resist welding, these devices ensure long-lasting performance in the demanding environments of metal forming, fabricating, welding, and finishing applications.Attendees at FABTECH 2024 will have the chance to see live demonstrations of MELTRIC's Switch-Rated connectors, highlighting how these solutions can reduce downtime by up to 50% and enhance safety in industrial applications. Visitors to booth W3270 can also request a free product sample and explore how MELTRIC solutions can address their specific electrical connection needs.For more information, please visit or contact our marketing department at ....About MELTRIC®:MELTRIC® manufactures a full line of industrial plugs and receptacles, including a signature brand of UL-listed, Switch-Rated devices with DECONTACTORTM technology and push-button circuit disconnection. Their product line also includes multipin, high amperage, single pole, and hazardous location devices.Contact MELTRIC at 1-800-824-4031 or visit their website at .Media Contact: Grant Zwicke, MELTRIC, 414-433-2766, ...

Grant Zwicke

MELTRIC® Corporation

+1 414-433-2766

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.