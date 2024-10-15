‘Trump fan’ refuses to admit assassination plan

(MENAFN) A man identified by US authorities as a potential assassin targeting former President Donald has firmly denied all allegations and criminal charges against him. Vem Miller, 49, was arrested on Saturday at a checkpoint outside a Trump rally in Coachella, California. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco claimed that Miller could be the third individual since July to attempt to harm the nominee. Miller, however, insists that he is a staunch supporter of Trump.



According to law enforcement reports, Miller was found in possession of an illegally owned shotgun, a loaded handgun, and a high-capacity magazine at the time of his arrest. Sheriff Bianco remarked that officers had likely prevented another assassination attempt against Trump.



Miller faces charges of illegal firearms possession and has since been released on $5,000 bail, with a court hearing scheduled for January. In an interview with Fox News Digital, he contested the allegations, asserting that he owns his weapons legally and denying any involvement with fake IDs, a claim made by state officials.



“I always travel around with my firearms in the back of my truck,” Miller stated, emphasizing his commitment to Trump. He explained that he purchased the firearms after receiving death threats related to his work in the media but admitted he had no experience using them. “I’ve literally never even shot a gun in my life,” he said. “I don’t know anything about guns. I am beyond a novice.”



Miller also expressed concerns about potential misunderstandings regarding his identification, attributing confusion to his Armenian heritage. He noted that different versions of his name appear on his documents, and claimed that being identified as Armenian could pose serious risks in certain parts of the world.



As the legal proceedings unfold, Miller’s case raises questions about the intersection of political tension, gun ownership, and personal safety in the current political climate.

