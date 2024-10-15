Biden announces US ‘ready’ for discussions on nuclear threat

(MENAFN) In a recent statement, U.S. President Joe Biden expressed Washington's readiness to engage in discussions with Russia, China, and North Korea regarding nuclear security concerns. This announcement came as he congratulated the Japan-based anti-nuclear organization Nihon Hidankyo, which was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize this year for its efforts to promote a world free from nuclear weapons.



Nihon Hidankyo, founded by survivors of the atomic bombings in Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II, has been a longstanding advocate for nuclear disarmament. The Norwegian Nobel Committee recognized the organization for its significant contributions toward preventing the use of nuclear weapons in the future.



In his statement, Biden lauded Nihon Hidankyo for their "historic work" and emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts to diminish the nuclear threat on a global scale. He reiterated that the United States is prepared to engage in unconditional talks with major nuclear powers to work towards reducing their arsenals. "The U.S. stands ready to engage in talks with Russia, China, and North Korea without preconditions to reduce the nuclear threat," he stated, adding that delaying progress in this area offers no benefits to any nation or the world at large.



However, these optimistic sentiments about dialogue seem to contradict recent adjustments to the U.S. nuclear strategy. A report by The New York Times in August revealed that the Biden administration had approved a new nuclear doctrine, which prepares the U.S. for potential coordinated nuclear confrontations with Russia, China, and North Korea. This shift raises questions about the feasibility and sincerity of Biden's call for open discussions on nuclear disarmament.



As global tensions continue to rise, particularly with these three nuclear powers, the duality of Biden’s approach—advocating for dialogue while simultaneously ramping up military preparedness—highlights the complexities of international relations in an increasingly fraught geopolitical landscape.

