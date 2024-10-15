Treasure Cave® Brand Boldly Introduces New Mild Blue Cheese

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A creamier, more mellow take on blue cheese, the new innovation aims to ease consumers' entry into historically polarizing cheese category

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Just in time for the holiday season and dinners with extended family, Treasure Cave ® , America's original cave-aged blue cheese brand, is launching a new Mild Blue Cheese to help the blue-curious consumer ease into the classic blue cheese flavor profile. A gentler, milder offering than traditional blue cheese, the new Mild Blue Cheese opens the door for consumers to experience blue cheese through varying flavors and intensities.

Credit Saputo USA

Continue Reading

"We've always celebrated blue cheese's unique qualities but we know those qualities can also make our beloved blue polarizing," said Jenny Englert, Saputo USA marketing director. "With our new Mild Blue Cheese, we're now offering a wider spectrum of flavors with varying intensity so apprehensive consumers can decide for themselves exactly how adventurous they want their plates and their palates to be by dialing down the bolder flavor notes."

Approachable and available in both wedges and crumbles, the Treasure Cave Mild Blue Cheese delivers the rich, silky texture consumers enjoy while toning down the boldness of the flavorful blue-veined cheese. The new relaxed blue cheese offers a delicately smooth texture and buttery mouthfeel perfect for anyone interested in expanding their flavor palates, adding more adventure to their meals or just plain curious about blue cheese but hesitant to jump in. More subtle than traditional blue cheese, the creamy, milder blue cheese is great for adding to salads and dips or for sprinkling on top of wings, a steak or anywhere on your plate that needs bold, but maybe not too bold flavor, if you're new to blue cheese.

Treasure Cave Mild Blue Cheese is available in grocery retailers nationwide. To learn more and find a retailer near you, visit the Treasure Cave website at .

About Treasure Cave

The Treasure Cave® brand has a long and rich history as the first commercially produced blue cheese brand in the United States. In 1935, caves in Faribault, Minnesota, were renovated, turning them into a cheese-making facility. The caves provided the right temperature and environment to produce authentic, cave-aged cheeses. Born in caves, today, The Treasure Cave® cheeses are made in our state-of-the-art facility in Almena, Wisconsin, with curing cells that ensure the brand's blue and gorgonzola cheeses continue to delight consumers after all these years.

For more information on the Treasure Cave® brand and to find out where to purchase our products, visit Treasurecavecheese. To stay up to date on the latest news from the Treasure Cave® brand, follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

About Saputo USA

Saputo USA produces, markets, and distributes cheese and dairy products. It converts, markets, and sells a broad range of specialty cheeses and holds import licenses for specialty cheeses manufactured abroad. Saputo USA also produces a variety of dairy and non-dairy extended shelf-life products, and produces, markets, and distributes dairy ingredients in the USA and on the international market. In the USA, Saputo ranks among the top three cheese producers and is one of the largest producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products. It is part of Saputo Inc., one of the top ten dairy processors in the world.* Saputo USA products are sold under a variety of market-leading brand names, such as Montchevre, Treasure Cave, and Stella.

SOURCE Saputo USA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED