Sloane & Company Expands Its Healthcare Practice With The Appointment Of Managing Director Leslie Wheeler

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sloane & Company, a strategic communications firm at the intersection of valuation and reputation, announces the appointment of Leslie Wheeler as a Managing Director in its healthcare practice.

With over 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, health technology, and consumer science industries, Wheeler will help further expand the agency's healthcare practice into pharma and biotech-two of the most exciting and dynamic parts of the healthcare sector.

Before joining Sloane, Wheeler was instrumental in driving growth at Spectrum Science, a top health and science communications firm. Over eight years at Spectrum, she managed the health tech and consumer science divisions, led new business and marketing, and secured and led clients like Amgen Oncology, IBM Watson, and Foundation Medicine.

Her other experience includes acting as co-head of North America at Fleishman Hillard Healthcare. She also held key roles at IPG Weber Shandwick where she worked with Celgene to launch its blockbuster drug Revlimid for multiple myeloma globally. Wheeler has also spent time client-side for AstraZeneca, deepening her understanding of how global market dynamics and client operations impact communications strategies.

“Leslie has had an impressive track record as a communications practitioner for healthcare clients, effectively navigating the complexities of the pharma and biotech industries to drive client results,” said Darren Brandt, Co-CEO of Sloane & Company and Healthcare Practice lead.“I am confident her extensive background and deep expertise will bring new value to our offerings and drive growth in Sloane's healthcare practice.”

Wheeler shared her enthusiasm about joining Sloane & Company: "I am excited to be part of such a dynamic organization at an important point in its evolution and for the opportunity to contribute to the firm's expansion within the healthcare industry.

About Sloane Healthcare

Operating within a leading strategic communications agency, Sloane & Company has built a dynamic healthcare business. Ranging from pharma and biotech to a deep portfolio in healthcare services and digital health, Sloane has worked with some of the industry's largest and most dynamic clients, including CVS and athenahealth. The company's work stretches from the day-to-day battling it out in the media and investment worlds to be seen, heard and remembered, to work in support of IPOs, mergers & acquisitions and crises.

About Sloane & Company

Founded in 1998, Sloane & Company is a strategic communications firm with expertise in corporate communications; media relations; investor relations; crisis communications, activism defense & special situations; and public & regulatory affairs. The firm's leadership is actively involved in all aspects of client work-leveraging a deep understanding of the media, capital markets, and global political and social issues to build, enhance and execute full-service communications strategies for its clients.

Sloane is an independent subsidiary of SKDK, the nation's leading public affairs firm, and resides within the Stagwell Global network of agencies. For more information about Sloane & Company, visit or follow on LinkedIn .

