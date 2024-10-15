Tree Island Steel To Issue Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On November 5, 2024
Date
10/15/2024 8:17:08 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tree Island Steel Ltd. (" Tree Island " or the " Company ") (TSX: TSL) is pleased to announce that it will report its third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024, after market hours on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.
About Tree Island Steel
Tree Island Steel, headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia, since 1964, through its operating facilities in Canada and the United States, produces wire products for a diverse range of industrial, residential construction, commercial construction and agricultural applications. Its products include galvanized wire, bright wire; a broad array of fasteners, including packaged, collated and bulk nails; stucco reinforcing products; concrete reinforcing mesh; fencing and other fabricated wire products. The Company markets these products under the Tree Island®, Halsteel®, K-Lath®, TI Wire®, Tough Strand® and ToughPanelTM brand names.
For more information, please contact:
Ali Mahdavi
Investor Relations & Capital Markets
(416) 962-3300
email: ...
Website:
MENAFN15102024004107003653ID1108780080
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.