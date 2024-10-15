Netally Taps Channel Veteran Jeff Mccullough To Drive Partner Sales Growth Across North America

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 5-time Chief to focus on revenue growth and portfolio expansion as partners and enterprise customers seek to manage increasingly complex modern networks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetAlly , the leader in handheld test for wired, wireless and edge security vulnerabilities, today announced the appointment of Jeff McCullough as its Vice President of Sales, North America. In addition to leading North American sales teams, McCullough is tasked with driving revenue growth for NetAlly, increasing its enterprise business and accelerating the expansion of the company's new cybersecurity offering across its partner network.

McCullough brings 25 years of IT channel sales experience to NetAlly, including senior leadership positions at SolarWinds, NetApp, and HP Inc. He is also a founding advisory board member at Sales Community , the premier social network for global technology sales professionals.

“We are delighted to welcome Jeff to the NetAlly team. Jeff's extensive experience building successful channel programs alongside his deep understanding of IT partner ecosystems make him the perfect fit for NetAlly as we enter our next phase of growth and begin to move up-market into the enterprise through our valued channel partners,” said Mike Parrottino, CEO at NetAlly.“Modern networks are becoming more dynamic. The IT channel plays a critical role in helping organizations streamline wired, wireless and edge vulnerability testing so they can better secure and operate their networks. We are confident that Jeff will elevate our channel strategy and successfully build upon NetAlly's reputation as the trusted industry standard in network testing for both customers and the channel.”

McCullough most recently served as Global Vice President of Cloud and Partner Sales at SolarWinds, where he spearheaded the transformation of the company's global go-to-market strategy for its value-added resellers (VARs), systems integrators and Cloud solution providers. Prior to his tenure at SolarWinds, McCullough joined Park Place Technologies as its first-ever Channel Chief executive and built the company's initial channel sales program from the ground-up.

Before his tenure as Vice President of Partner Sales at both NetApp and Quest Software, McCullough started his career in channel sales at Compaq and, following its acquisition by HP, ascended to Vice President of Channel Strategy and SMB Sales for the global enterprise.

“I am honored to join NetAlly at such an exciting time in the company's growth and when there is such tremendous opportunity for its network of Managed Service Providers and resellers,” said McCullough.“In this role, my initial focus is on building deeper relationships with existing partners, attracting new IT channel and technology partners, and unlocking new revenue opportunities for all by leveraging NetAlly's industry leading product lineup.”

McCullough holds a Bachelor of Arts from Marquette University and is a graduate of Executive Education of the Stanford Graduate School of Business and Harvard Business School.

About NetAlly

For decades, the NetAlly ® family of network test and analysis solutions has been helping network and cybersecurity professionals better deploy, manage, maintain, and secure today's complex wired and wireless networks. Since creating the industry's first handheld network analyzer in 1993, NetAlly continues to set the standard for portable network analysis and cybersecurity assessment with tools that include EtherScope® nXG , CyberScope®, AirMagnet® , LinkRunner ®, LinkSprinter® , AirCheckTM , and more. NetAlly simplifies the complexities of network testing and cybersecurity assessments, provides instant visibility for efficient problem resolution, and enables seamless collaboration between site personnel and remote experts. To learn more, visit , follow us on Facebook , X , LinkedIn , Instagram or YouTube .

