Abcourt Completes Channel Sampling Of Its Second Stripping Phase On Its Flordin Property

Little Joe: the northernmost;

Horse: central;

Adam: the southernmost.

This recent phase of work has made it possible to send 283 channel rock samples to the MSALABS laboratory in Val-D'Or. Each of the new channels, a total of seven, as well as the extensions of channels 8 and 4 are all 0.5 metre long and are connected to each other. Each of the channels is on average 6 to 8 cm deep and they intersect perpendicularly the mineralized zones, which are oriented east-west with a sub-vertical dip.

Each of the mineralized zones is characterized by the presence of bands of pyrite, silica and hematite in a sheared basalt. They measure from a few centimetres to several metres thick and are separated from each other by approximately 5 metres. Note that the host rock between the zones is mineralized in gold.

The new phase of work will have made it possible to connect all the strippings together over a lateral distance of more than 200 metres. It should be recalled that the Company announced results of up to 22.7 g/t gold over 7 metres, including 163 g/t over 0.5 metres (see press release of August 21, 2024) during the first phase of stripping. The new work will also have made it possible to extend the length of each of the channels. During the first phase of channeling, these were on average 7 metres long, while for this phase, they are on average 18 metres long. This phase of work exposes over 200 metres of high-grade gold mineralization that could correspond to the same type as that reported by Cambior to the south of the Flordin deposit (South Zone). The mineralization described in the historical work for the South Zone is similar to that encountered in the Cartwright sector, which is located 2 km further east.

Figure 1: Overview of the Property with the Flordin Deposit, the drilling carried out in 2023 and the area of ​​strippings 1-2 and 3, in the vicinity of the Cartwright Deposit.







Figure 2: View to the west of the stripping carried out during Phase 2









Figure 3: Samples from channel no. 12









Pascal Hamelin, President and CEO, comments: “We are eagerly awaiting the analytical results of this new phase of work undertaken on our Flordin property. We were able to complete over 140 metres of channel sampling and ship the samples to the laboratory in less than two weeks from receipt of the authorization permits. This confirms our efficiency in carrying out quality exploration work on our Flordin property and mining development at our Sleeping Giant mine in parallel.”

Qualified Persons

Robert Gagnon, Geo., the Company's Vice President Exploration, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

About Abcourt Mines Inc.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a Canadian exploration company with properties strategically located in northwestern Quebec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant mine and mill, where it focuses its development activities.

For more information about Abcourt Mines Inc., please visit our website and view our filings under Abcourt's profile on